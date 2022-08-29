When does it premiere on Paramount+ Mexico?

The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale is coming soon and can be seen on the Paramount+ platform. When will it be in Mexico?

The Handmaid’s Tale It was one of the series that most impacted the audience when it premiered in 2017 and gave the Hulu TV network great prestige in its beginnings by obtaining multiple Emmy Awards. They have currently premiered four seasons and are preparing for the launch of the fifth installment on the streaming service. Paramount+ for the public of Mexico. When will it be available?

Season 4 of the show based on the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood ended in June 2021, closing a new part of this dystopian story in Gilead. Although part of the viewers doubted about its continuation, the reality is that installment 5 was announced at the end of 2020, in clear optimism for the phenomenon that had a drop in quality, but remains firm in the considerations of its fans.

Regarding the future of the production, the head of Hulu, Jordan Helman, explained: “Your success remains paramount to us. That said, what’s also more important is that we creatively close that series so we’re in constant communication about how best to end it.”. Finally, they announced that season 5 will be the last of the show starring Elizabeth Moss.

As anticipated, we will see june facing the consequences for assassinating Commander Waterford as he struggles to redefine his identity and purpose. his widow, serene, tries to raise his profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with the aunt lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira They fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

+When does season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale premiere in Mexico

According to official information reported by the platform, the fifth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale It will premiere on Sunday, September 18 on Paramount + and from that day on it can be seen in Mexico, as well as in the rest of Latin America. It will be a weekly broadcast until completing the 10 episodes starring Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd, and Sam Jaeger.