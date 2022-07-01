When does Kristen Stewart’s movie about Princess Diana premiere on Prime Video Spencer? Where to see?

The film directed by Pablo Larraín already has a premiere date on the streaming service. Check the details below.

spencerthe film starring Kristen Stewart where the life of the princess is portrayed Diana of Walesis very close to reaching the Prime Video platform.

Directed by Chilean filmmaker Paul Larrain, and written by Steven Knightthe tense film takes place during the end of the beloved royal’s rocky marriage to the Prince Charles (Jack Farting).

The film is set in December 1991 as the royal family prepares to spend Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

Kristen Stewart earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actress thanks to her roles in the 2021 film.

“I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am amazed by this”, said about his Oscar nomination in a statement to ET. “I never thought in a thousand years that I would be in the company of these four amazing women,” Stewart added. “I would pay to make movies. I would if it was illegal. This is the dream state, to share on this level,” she expressed.

When does Spencer premiere on Prime Video?

The production directed by Pablo Larraín will arrive on the streaming platform this Friday, July 1.

Check out the trailer below.