When does My Mind and Me premiere and where to watch it?

In a month, My Mind and Me, Selena Gomez’s new documentary, will premiere on Apple TV+. This film is highly anticipated by her fans, especially after a moving trailer was revealed in which several critical moments in the artist’s life appear, from happy moments with friends to the worst moments of her illness. This is what you will see in My Mind and Me.

Official poster of My Mind and Me, documentary of the life of Selena Gomez. // Source: Twitter @selenatorswsel

The Calm Down singer has faced all kinds of important moments in her life. From the success of her career, various breakups, to critical moments of his illness where he had to receive a kidney transplant. Now, fans will be able to learn in detail about these events in the documentary film My Mind and Me.

If you are a fan of Selena GomezYou have surely followed her career closely since she was a charismatic Disney girl. Years later, the singer continues to demonstrate her incredible talent, as well as her determination and strength at different times in her life. Want to know more about her?

Selena Gomez will talk about her joys and sorrows in the documentary My Mind and Me

The documentary will be released soon My Mind and Me Selena Gomez, where the singer and actress will be completely honest with her fans about several of the most important moments of her life and her career.

In a special 30-second trailer, you can see various scenes in which he appears Selena Gomez in a smiling way, enjoying all kinds of situations with family and friends. However, there are also moments where the star looks weak and cries, difficult moments that she has faced throughout her career and her life.

This documentary will help fans of the singer learn more about her life. Her feelings towards certain situations that fans only found out about through the media. What it has been like living with her disease called lupus and how she strives every day to stay healthy and optimistic. you can see the trailer here:

Where can Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary be seen?

The documentary My Mind and Me by Selena Gomez will be available on the streaming platform AppleTV from November 4th. Although it will have a previous premiere at some film festivals and in various cinemas in different countries, all fans will be able to access this material from next month. Many fans are both excited and concerned to learn about the difficult times their favorite singer has been through, but want to know more details about life. Do you want to see this program?

