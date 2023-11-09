When does Overwatch 2 season 8 start? Date, time, duration, more

Ready for the next update?
Overwatch 2 Season 8 is just a few weeks away from release and will bring with it the new tank hero Mauga, who has already been tested by almost all players.
Another major feature includes a revamped battle pass mechanic that will allow players to obtain any Mythic skin of their choice, past and present, rather than simply accepting the one released in that particular season.
Now, the only question left to answer is when does Overwatch 2 Season 8 start? How much time will players have to enjoy all its features and complete the new upcoming battle pass?
Overwatch 2 Season 8: start date, time and total duration
Players had a lot of fun during Overwatch 2 Season 7, which launched on the 10th October and brought with it an exciting Halloween event along with two great collaborations with Diablo and LE SSERAFIM.
Both crossovers were pretty special for Overwatch 2, with Diablo being the first internal collaboration between two popular Blizzard titles and the other, LE SSERAFIM being their first partnership with a musical artist in the game.
Next week, players will also receive the slightly delayed Roadhog hotfix, which they hope will be as good as the Sombra hotfix that was released at the start of the season.
After more than a month of running, Season 7 is in its final weeks and will pave the way for Overwatch 2 Season 8, scheduled for release on the 5th.th December.
11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)
11:15 a.m. PT (Pacific Time)
21:15 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)
8:15 p.m. CEST (Central European Summer Time)
4:15 pm ET
1:00 pm CT (Central Time)
Here’s a quick look at all of the Overwatch 2 seasons that have taken place since the game’s release in October of last year.
Overwatch Season 1 – 4th October to 6th December 2022 | 64 days
Overwatch Season 2 – 6th December 2022 to 7th February 2023 | 64 days
Overwatch Season 3 – 7th February to 11th April 2023 | 63 days
Overwatch Season 4 – 11th April to 13th June 2023 | 64 days
Overwatch Season 5 – 13th June to 10th August 2023 | 58 days
Overwatch Season 6 – 10th August 2023 to 10th October | 61 days
Overwatch Season 7 – 10th October to 5th December | 56 days
Overwatch Season 8 – 5th December to TBD
The upcoming Overwatch 2 Season 8 will be the last major update of the year and also the first of 2024. It is packed with new features, an exciting battle pass, and a highly anticipated new tank hero that has already been tested by players. .