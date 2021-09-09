When does “Percy Jackson 3” come out? Official release date, cast, previews and curiosities

Do you like the saga of Percy Jackson?

Well, it looks like the movie Percy Jackson 3 is still in a pre-production phase.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief

The 2010 film is directed by Chris Columbus.

The feature film is an adaptation of the first chapter of the literary series written by Rick Riordan.

The official plot is as follows: the film begins with the meeting between the God Poseidon and his brother Zeus and the king of the gods confesses that he has suffered a theft, or the Thunderbolt, which gives him control over all lightning, has been stolen.

Zeus is convinced that the person responsible for the theft is the son of Poseidon and threatens to unleash a war on earth if, by midnight on June 21, on the summer solstice, the Lightning bolt is not returned to him.

We then return to the earth where we get to know Percy Jackson, a dyslexic and hyperactive boy who lives in New York with his mother and hateful stepfather.

After having changed six educational institutions, the boy is forced to attend an institution for difficult children where, however, he is lucky enough to know his best friend, Grover.

One day Percy goes with his class to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in a gallery of sculptures of Greek gods, where one of his professors, the lady Dodds, asks to speak to him privately and surprisingly turns into one of the Erinyes .

At this point he begins to threaten Percy and orders him to give her the lightning bolt he stole.

Percy has no idea what the teacher is talking about and scared runs away, but the Latin teacher, Mr. Brunner, manages to catch up with him and instructs Grover to lead both Percy and his mother away.

On the way Sally begins to tell Percy about how she met her father, a man whose name she never says, but who she was really in love with and who was forced to flee.

Despite some obstacles that will lead Percy to live unimaginable adventures, the group will be able to reach its goal: a center for very special children, directed by Mr. Brunner, who assumed the guise of the centaur Chiron, the mythical instructor of heroes such as Heracles, Theseus, Achilles and Aeneas.

Here young Percy discovers he is a demigod, born from the union of his mother with the god of the sea Poseidon, and to possess incredible powers such as the manipulation of water and the use of water to heal.

From this moment the adventure begins, will Percy be able to manage the discovery of this new identity and save his mother from the clutches of Hades?

The protagonist of the film is the young actor Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson) accompanied by his two friends: Alexandra Daddario (Annabeth Chase), and Brandon T. Jackson (Grover Underwood).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters

The 2013 film is directed by Thor Freudenthal and stars Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario, Douglas Smith, Leven Rambin and Jake Abel.

The official plot is as follows: the boys escape from a monster by taking refuge in the Half-Blood Camp, home to all demigods like them.

In fact, Annabeth is the daughter of Athena, Luke is the son of Hermes, Grover is a satyr and Talia is the daughter of Zeus. While fleeing, Talia sacrifices herself to save her companions.

Her father Zeus immediately transforms her into a magical tree, which draws a boundary along the entire perimeter of the Half-Blood Camp, which from that moment will prevent any mythological monster or mortal being from infiltrating.

In this way Talia will continue to live forever. Seven years later, Percy (Logan Lerman), the son of Poseidon and a Terran, leads a quiet life in Camp Half-Blood with his friends, his keeper Grover and Annabeth, for whom he has a special affection.

Among Percy’s new acquaintances are Clarisse La Rue (Leven Rambin), the daughter of Ares, and Tyson (Douglas Smith), a kind and kind Cyclops, Percy’s half-brother as the son of Poseidon and a sea nymph.

One day a Colchis Bull, a monster similar to a fire-breathing mechanical bull, crosses the barrier of the camp and attacks Percy and his friends. Thanks to his pen transformed into a sword, Percy manages to destroy the monster.

Immediately afterwards Luke Castellan suddenly appears and has a confrontation with Percy. Luke reveals that he is aware of a prophecy concerning him and tries to convert him to his cause, telling him that many other half-breeds have already joined him. Then it disappears.

Meanwhile, the centaur Chiron (Anthony Head) and Mr. D (Stanley Tucci), the camp director, discover that Talia’s tree has been poisoned, making the Camp’s entrance vulnerable.

Percy blames Luke for what happened. Consulting the tablet, Annabeth discovers that the only way to heal Thalia and protect Camp Half-Blood is to recover the Golden Fleece.

Unfortunately the Golden Fleece is located on an island in the Sea of ​​Monsters, known to earthlings as the Bermuda Triangle, where it is guarded by the gigantic Cyclops Polyphemus.

Meanwhile Percy goes to the Oracle, which reveals an important prophecy about his future. The Oracle tells Percy that Cronus ruled the world along with his Titan brothers. Cronus was such a powerful and evil force that Zeus, Hades and Poseidon, three of his sons, killed him. Unfortunately Cronus is destined to rise again to demand his revenge and only the living son of one of the three greatest gods will be able to face him.

The salvation or destruction of Olympus and, therefore, of the Earth will depend on the outcome of his mission.

Mr. D assigns the mission to recover the Golden Fleece to Clarisse, as the winner of the games played in the Half-Blood Camp. However, Percy decides to secretly leave with Tyson, Annabeth and Grover. But Luke, the rebellious son of Hermes, is also on the trail of the Golden Fleece, intending to bring Cronus back to life and allow him to destroy Olympus.

For this reason he does not hesitate to kidnap Grover, as the help of a satyr is essential to reach the island of Polyphemus and get hold of the Golden Fleece. Percy and his companions will face a personal and courageous “odyssey” in the deadly waters of the Sea of ​​Monsters, during which they will understand even more the meaning of family, friendship and sacrifice. And as if that were not enough, they will also have to deal with the prophecy of the Oracle …

Percy Jackson 3

At the moment 20th Century Fox has not released official statements about the third installment of Percy Jacson. Even Rick Riordan has responded to fans ambiguously, simply reiterating that the rights to the film are held by Fox.

It should be titledThe curse of the Titan, following the chronological order of the books published.

The novel opens with an intervention by Annabeth, Talia and Percy to help Grover, who has found two powerful demigods, Nico and Bianca Di Angelo, who must lead to Camp Half-Blood. However, the boys fight with a manticore, which works for Cronus and who kidnaps Annabeth during the girl’s attempt to save Percy from the beast.

With the help of the goddess Artemis and her Slayers, they escort the two new demigods to the Camp. After a few days it is learned that Artemis has been kidnapped and imprisoned, forced to bear the weight of an enormous dark mass.

An expedition then sets out from the Camp in order to find Annabeth and Artemis, without which no concrete decisions will be made against the monsters at the Council of the Gods. The mission is attended by Grover, Zoe Nightshade (lieutenant of the Artemis hunters), Bianca di Angelo (become the Huntress), Talia and Percy (who infiltrated the mission secretly).

Bianca will be killed by Talo in the landfill of the gods. However, the characters will still be able to reach Luke’s base, Mount Tamalpais in San Francisco, or the new Mount Otri. There they will return the weight of the dark mass, which is none other than the celestial vault, to Atlas, an ally of Cronus.

Meanwhile, Luke loses the duel with Talia and escapes with his ship of monsters, the “Princess Andromeda”. Talia decides to join the Slayers of Artemis, so as not to grow old and let Percy be the demigod of the Great Prophecy. At the end of the book Nico di Angelo feels betrayed by Percy due to the death of his sister Bianca and is furious with him revealing his powers.

After the manifestation of them, the other demigods understand that Nico is the son of Hades, after which he runs away from the Field. With a new enemy (Nico) and a prophecy that could affect both him and the son of the god of the dead, Percy prepares for war. In this novel there is the first appearance of Rachel Elizabeth Dare.

Who knows if the film will follow the literary narrative or if it will deviate from it.

However, unfortunately, that’s all for now. Stay tuned! We will update you as soon as possible!