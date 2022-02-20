When does Project Adam movie premiere on Netflix? What is the Netflix film Project Adam about?

The Adam Project is a This film mixes science fiction and adventure, this film is a production of Skydance Productions, 21 Laps Entertainment, Maximum Effort. On the other hand, Netflix distributes the feature film.

His story is based on Adam ReedRyan Reynoldsa time traveler year 2050 he must go on a mission to rescue the woman he loves, Laura. The problem comes when Adam’s ship breaks down and he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, where he is reunited with his old home and his troubled 12-year-old self. In addition to resorting to fantastic elements, the story delves into how we build memories and the wrong perception we have about our own past.

Among the film’s cast, the names of Jennifer Garner as the protagonist’s mother and Mark Ruffalo as the father and the scientist who makes an important technological discovery. In addition, Zoe Saldana will also make an appearance playing Adam’s love interest, and finally Catherine Keener would appear in the film as the antagonist.

The film featured the director, star and producers of the film Free Guy. In other words, Shawn Levy directed Ryan Reynolds again and they were both involved in the production as well.

When will The Adam Project premiere on Netflix?

The film will premiere on March 11 on the Netflix streaming platform.