When does Reacher 2 come out on Prime Video next season?

For four days, all the episodes of the first season of Reacher, the reboot for the small screen of the film with Tom Cruise and based on the homonymous saga of novels by Lee Child in the wake of Tom Clancy’s. Now the question is whether and when a second season will be ready.

As it prepares for the highly anticipated release of The Rings of Power, Jeff Bezos’ streaming platform can boast an interesting new addition to its palmarès. This is the new reboot series dedicated to Jack Reacher, a veteran agent now discharged and forced into civilian life, which will prove to be no less compelling than that in the army. Reboot, because it is not the first adaptation taken from the homonymous character created by the pen of Lee Child. In fact, already in 2012, in the wake of its irreplaceable Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise he had lent his face to this new detective in a spy story in the film Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proofwritten and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Four years later, a second and final film followed, this time directed by Edward Zwick, titled Jack Reacher – Point of no return and based on the 2013 novel of the same name. Now, this new adaptation from scratch for small screen intends to bring the character back in the lesser known, but far more placed, role of the actor Alan Ritchson. Not very well known on the big screen, the most important production he took part in (with a minor role) is probably The Hunger Games: The Girl on Fire, second chapter of the saga starring Jennifer Lawrence. Much more active in seriality, he will occasionally take part in multiple shows of the crime and detective genre (CSI: Miami, Hawaii Five-O, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), but also in titles such as Black Mirror And New Girleven if the series in which he will make a regular presence will be the Titans of the DC.

Here he plays the role of Jack Reacher, a highly decorated veteran military police investigator, enlisted at a very young age and with a long family tradition of soldiers behind him. Distinguished in the Middle East, he will abandon the uniform in favor of one wanderer life from state to state through the nation it has defended for years: the United States. He only carries with him what he can keep in his pocket: a toothbrush, a passport and a handful of banknotes. But those same streets that seem like a paradise to him, compared to the horrors seen in war, will force him to rely on all of his abilities. The first season, already distributed in full, includes eight episodes. Find our Reacher review here.

Despite the very recent release, it is news in a few hours that Amazon has already reconfirmed the series for a second season: considering the amount invested to buy the adaptation rights of Lee Child’s novels – over 20, and this first season has only filmed the first, therefore there is some material – it was in fact unlikely to believe that he wanted to stop here, beyond the ratings. Considering that filming went very quickly for the first season (just over three months) and imagining an annual release, Amazon would have time between now and April to close the pre-production and put the second season into production, releasing it in the same period of 2023. Have you seen the first? Are you enjoying it? Tell us in the comments!