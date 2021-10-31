When does Roblox reopen? What happened to the gaming platform? The answers expected by millions of users

When does Roblox reopen? When does it start working again? More than 43 million users all over the world have been asking for it for over 48 hours and are no longer able to access the game platform, active only for about 300,000 lucky players. It is likely that everything will already be restored today, but it cannot be ruled out that it will take a few more days to restore the servers.

Updating

We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage. We’re in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running ASAP. Thanks for your patience. – Roblox (@Roblox) October 30, 2021

But what happened to Roblox?

The causes of the “down” are unclear, although the technical team that takes care of the platform makes it known that it has identified the problem and is working to find a solution as soon as possible. It seems that the areas affected by the “internal problem” of the platform are not only games but also user account information.

What is Roblox

Roblox’s “Imagination Platform” – reads on Wikipedia – allows kids of all ages to imagine, create and play together in immersive, user-generated 3D worlds. All games and experiences on Roblox are created by the players themselves. Once a player has signed up and edited their avatar, they are given a default level to edit using a virtual toolbox (known as “Roblox Studio”) for building. They can monetize their creations to earn “Robux” (Roblox’s virtual currency, which can be bought even without creating something), which can then be used to purchase more avatar accessories or additional skills in one of the millions of experiences. available on the platform. Roblox offers gamers a safe and comfortable place to play, talk and collaborate on creative projects. If a user wants, they can even learn how to build and code experiences for others, programming at their own pace.

© All rights reserved