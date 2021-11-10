When does science fiction really anticipate reality?





What is the so-called therapeutic communication? Have you ever wondered if words can heal? According to the writer and sociologist Paul Watzlawick, author of the volume entitled the language of change, healing with words is possible. On the other hand, the American beat writer William S. Burroughs, who between delusions and moments of lucidity, had hypothesized an extravagant theory, according to which words and language constituted more than a form and a vehicle of communication, functional for our society, a kind of virus to get rid of.

Naturally this point of view was considered at the time (we are talking about a thesis developed between the fifties and sixties, of the last century) as something unusual and not valid on a scientific or sociological level. With the passage of time, however, even these writers, defined at the time as nonconformists, became objects of worship and study, since they had been able with their thinking to anticipate and be ahead of the times.

Case study: Burroughs and the other prophets of the apocalyptic fiction

From this point of view Burroughs, despite being linked to the Beat movement, with which he shared some salient features and a certain propensity for rock music, cinema and video-art, as well as for improvised readings, is often associated with fiction. science fiction and dystopian. In some cases considered as a sort of leader, whose movements include other cult authors such as James Ballard, known to the general public for the film transpositions of Crash (David Cronenberg) and especially of The Empire of the Sun (Steven Spielberg) David Foster Wallace, Philip K. Dick and William Gibson.

These authors have in common a certain pessimism for technology, for industrialized and post-industrial society, for what is considered technological progress and advancement. In the text The atrocities exhibition, the Englishman James Ballard explores the darkest and most claustrophobic aspects of the consumer society, highlighting the flaws of a mendacious system that tends to oppress the basic needs of the individual.

From Dick to Gibson: the cyberpunk trend comes to life.

These are writers and sociologists who had experimented with the use of drugs and lysergic substances, to expand their boundaries and give vent to their creativity. Philip K. Dick and William Gibson are rightly considered to be the most representative authors of the current known as cyberpunk. Dick in some of his novels lays the foundations for this type of discourse, linked to technology and a world where food resources and the climate are being driven to collapse. Gibson for his part explores some aspects related to the internet, at a time when technology had not yet been perfected and made public. In many cases these authors have relied on their inventiveness, creativity to imagine scenarios and plausible worlds, a bit like authors like Wells and Verne had done in the past, above all.

Infinity Jest by David Foster Wallace

David Foster Wallace in one of his most famous novels, Infinity Jest, talks about a television format that has deleterious effects on the individuals who view it. In advance of today’s phenomenon of video streaming and therefore of the phenomenon of binge watching marathons, but also ahead of the very concept of cloud gaming, with which the videogames industry is starting to come to terms today. Foster Wallace, who published the novel in 1996, however, had a considerable advantage over the various Gibson, Ballard, Burroughs and so on, given that at that moment the Internet was already taking its first steps and virtual communities, albeit at an embryonic level, were already in the creation phase.

However, the idea behind this voluminous book of over 1100 pages in its first full version seems to be inspired by a cult film such as David Cronenberg’s Videodrome. Inspired by the readings of Marshall McLuhan, the film tells of a feud between a television author and the emerging phenomenon of the so-called snuff movies. The Canadian director, associated with the New Horror movement of Romero, Wes Craven and John Carpenter in one of his nineties films, focuses precisely on the phenomenon of console games.

The film is called eXistenZ and came out the same year as the first Matrix. Today it is a cult title since it anticipates the phenomenon of video game addiction which more and more people are affected. Today, for example, online gaming, thanks to the use of mobile devices, has been favored and is practiced by an increasing number of active users. We can therefore easily access even without the need to know the roulette rules by trying our luck on legal online casino sites in Italy and in the rest of the world.