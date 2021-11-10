when does the beta start? Date and time of the Network Test, how to participate

Bandai Namco has sent out the invitations for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test but when will the Beta of the FromSoftware game take place? Here are the dates and times for Italy so as not to be caught unprepared.

The registrations ended on November 1st and therefore it is no longer possible to register, in these hours the publisher is sending the codes to download the Elden Ring Closed Network Test, if you are among the lucky players selected you will have to use the code received on the store of your platform to redeem the client and proceed with the installation.

Elden Ring Beta: date and time

There are five test sessions scheduled for this weekend, here are the dates and times for Italy:

Session 1: Friday 12 November from 12:00 to 15:00

Session 2: Saturday 13 November from 04:00 to 7:00

Session 3: Saturday 13 November from 8pm to 11pm

Session 4: Sunday 14 November from 12.00 to 15.00

Session 5: Monday 15 November from 4:00 to 7:00

The first session will be held on Friday 12 November at lunchtime, two other sessions are planned on November 13, one Sunday November 14 and the last on November 15 at dawn. It will not be possible in any way to play outside these hours since the servers are active only and exclusively during the sessions indicated.

The test phase of Elden Ring is not (as the name implies) free access and therefore without a code there is no way to try the game. Attention, on the web many are reselling the Elden Ring Beta codes at crazy prices, we strongly advise you to don’t buy a key, so as to avoid feeding this market.

What are the contents of the Closed Network Test? Bandai Namco makes it known that we will be able to access “in the early hours of Elden Ring“, however the exact contents of the experience have not been disclosed. In the meantime FromSoftware has published the Elden Ring guide with tricks and useful tips to survive as long as possible in the game phases. And don’t forget to read the preview by Elden Ring to discover all the secrets of FromSoftware’s game.