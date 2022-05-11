When does the COVID passport expire, how long does the certificate last, validity and which countries request it?

Last year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and with the aim of facilitating travel between member countries, the European Union announced the creation of the COVID passport or vaccination certificate for people vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

A free official document, which It has a QR code with the basic medical information of the patient and owner of the passport and that can be carried both in physical and digital format on any device. In Spain, its issuance depends both on the Ministry of Health and on the Departments of Health of the autonomous communities. During the last months, it has been a requested document both nationally and in different countries.

Given the increase in infections caused by the Ómicron variant at the beginning of 2022 and the accumulated incidence, in Spain some autonomous communities demanded its use to access different establishments, especially for hotels and nightlife. For travel around europethe essential condition to travel was present the document together with a negative PCR test or antigen test.

Despite the fact that the epidemiological situation has evolved favorably in recent weeks, and most restrictions have been lifted, the European Parliament approved last week the extension of the use of the COVID certificate for another year. A proposal previously made by the European Comission. That if, conditioned to a mid-term review to check if its operation remains in force.

How long does the COVID passport last and when does it expire?

The European Union established that people who have their COVID passport in force can travel within the EU since last February 1 without additional restrictions. In this way, people who have this certificate are exempt from quarantine or diagnostic tests that could be performed in the country of destination.

This certificate has a validity of 270 days from the administration of the last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The national use of COVID certificates remains the responsibility of the Member States.

Since the epidemiological situation has improved in most countries europeans, many of them no longer request the COVID certificate to travel. This list includes the United Kingdom, Sweden, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Finland and Denmark.

What countries request it?

Outside of Europe, there are still countries that require the vaccination certificate before boarding. One of them is USA. To enter the North American country, it is essential to present the vaccination passport with a complete schedule, as well as an antigen test or PCR test with a negative result.

The same thing happens in other countries like Canada either Morocco, where the document and the negative test are also required. others like Brazil, for example, they only ask vaccinated people for the vaccination certificate with the complete schedule, although travelers exempt from vaccination must submit a negative PCR test.

In Europe, there are still countries that do request it. In this group of European countries, there are Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Austria.