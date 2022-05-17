When does the eighth season of the Lord of the Skies premiere?

The successful series ‘The Lord of the heavens’ returns this 2022 with its eighth season which will bring endless surprises such as the return of Aurelio Casillas as the star character of the entire television plot.

While it is true that the eighth season of ‘The Lord of the heavens’ It does not yet have a confirmed release date, the recording of the entire installment began in February 2022, so its release is expected to be later this year or early 2023.

It should be noted that during the trailer for the new installment, the producers of the series showed the return of Aurelio Casillaswho will “return from the dead” to take revenge with his own hands on those who betrayed him.

New preview of ‘The Queen of the South’ with Kate del Castillo

With the release of the trailer and confirmation of the return of Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas in ‘The Lord of the heavens’it is worth mentioning the new advance of ‘The Queen of the South’which stars Kate of the Castle.

In the new preview of the third season of another of the most watched drug series in Mexico, we see Theresa Mendoza braver than ever in a delivery where various action scenes are promised.

In this new installment, the character played by Kate of the Castlewill seek to plan her escape from prison after four years have passed since the United States authorities convicted her of the murders of three DEA agents.

The Queen of the South 3: Advance with Kate del Castillo

So much ‘The Lord of the heavens’ What ‘The Queen of the South’are scheduled to return to television at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023, dates on which the stories of Aurelio Casillas and Teresa Mendoza will continue to be told with Rafael Amaya and Kate del Castillo as protagonists.

adn40, always with me. download our

apps

.

ytc