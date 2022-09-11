When does the fourth chapter of House of the Dragon premiere in Latin America? Premiere time on HBO Max

The HBO series is very close to broadcasting its long-awaited fourth chapter. Find out the details below.

House of The Dragon hit the screen a few weeks ago with his First season, quickly captivating the audience, who positioned the series as the most watched premiere in hbo max. Because of this, the chain renewed production for a second season with just two episodes aired.

The production is a prequel to game of Thronesa series broadcast between 2011 and 2017, and which featured Sean Bean, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, and Richard Madden in the leading roles during the 8 seasons that it lasted.

House of the Dragon, like its predecessor, it is based on the novel Fire & Blood by George RR Martin. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the ancestors of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke)the members of House Targaryens, as they face a historic fall in power.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith star in the prequel, where they will play the roles of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen.

What time does the third chapter of House of the Dragon premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

The fourth chapter of the series will hit the screen on Sunday, September 4. On the HBO channel, the episode is broadcast an hour earlier than on streaming. That is, at 10:00 p.m. (Chile).

House of the Dragon 1×04 premiere time. Check the schedule by country below.

Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 03:00 AM (Monday, September 5)