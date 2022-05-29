When does “The Gray Man” premiere, a thriller with Ryan Gosling

The Gray Man is the name of the new film Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (responsible for Avengers: Endgame and several successful titles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this case, they follow the story of the CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six.

The film “The Gray Man”, with Ryan Gosling, will be released in July 2022 in theaters and on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentrywho was once a death merchant agency’s highly rated, is now chased around the world by his ex-partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do the impossible for removing it.

But he has the help of Agent Dani Miranda… and he’s going to need it.

When does “The Gray Man” premiere?

The film by the Russo brothers has a release date in some theaters in Argentina on July 14, and on Friday the 22nd of the same month it will land on Netflix.

The story is based on the novel series. The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, and also features Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Billy Bob Thornton in the cast.