When does The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling premiere on Netflix? When does The Gray Man premiere?

Netflix continues adding news to its catalog and one of them is The Gray Man starring incredible artists.

A bit of its plot

The Gray Man follows the story of a former CIA agent, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) who is now a hit man known as the Gray Man. Gentry sets out to end the life of a former CIA colleague, Lloyd Hanson, played by Chris Evans and who is trying to hunt down Gentry.

A mix between Bond and Bourne that could have several deliveries on Netflix, as shared by the Russo brothers, who direct and produce the film in addition to being Joe Russo one of the screenwriters along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely who were part of the team of the latest avengers movies

The cast is made up of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze, among others.

This new film by the Russo brothers aims to make the audience fall in love, and it could also be the most expensive on the platform based on a novel by Mark Greeny.

When does The Gray Man premiere on Netflix?

The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix on July 22.