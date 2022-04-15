When does the Julia Roberts and Sean Penn series premiere on StarzPlay?

Gaslit arrives, starring two great Hollywood stars like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and here we tell you everything so you don’t miss it.

the streaming service StarzPlay is one of the ones that has had the most growth in recent times, especially in Latin America, so now they will add to their catalog a series that promises to captivate viewers, not only because of the story itself, but also because it will be starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, two true Hollywood stars that will attract the public. Here all the details to be aware!

We are talking about Gaslita limited show created by Robbie Pickering that is based on the first season of the podcast Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakhon the watergate scandalone of the most resounding in the history of the United States. Roberts will play Martha Mitchell, Penn will play John N. Mitchelsand will be accompanied by Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, and Aleksandar Filimonovic.

Official synopsis: “The series is about the Watergate scandal and focuses on several untold stories, including Richard Nixon’s minions, deranged fans, and whistleblowers who would eventually bring down the entire company. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, a celebrity from Arkansan socialite and wife of loyal Nixon Attorney General John N. Mitchell Despite her party affiliation, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm over Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the presidency and his personal life fall apart. As attorney general, Mitchell is forced to choose between Martha and the president”.

Its filming began in Los Angeles in mid-2021 with new actors for recurring roles and it was where uncertainty was generated in the production, since Penn required all cast and crew on set to be vaccinated against the CoronavirusOtherwise, I would give up the program. At the end of it all, the studio reached an agreement with the actor two months later to film his scenes with vaccinated people.

+When does Gaslit premiere?

After comings and goings due to the situation experienced on the set, the production times were finalized and they were able to complete the work without further problems. Earlier this year it was confirmed that Gaslit will premiere on the StarzPlay platform on April 24, 2022with a new look at American history with “human stories that are illustrated in depth”, according to Pickering.