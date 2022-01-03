When does The Kardashians come out and where will it be broadcast?

Six months ago in America the last episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians. The end of the reality show had thrown into despair millions of fans from all over the world who had been passionate about the affairs of the famous family for fourteen years. Now, thanks to Disney +, the same fans can smile again, as the lives of Kim, Kourtney, Kim, Kris, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will be told again, in a new show, The Kardashians. The confirmation comes from the teaser trailer that was released on January 1st:

When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new show begins. The Kardashians are coming to Disney + soon!

Production of the new series began between September and October of 2021, a few months after the end of the other program. Between Kim and Kanye West’s divorce, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy and Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, there will be plenty of stories to tell and dramas!

The network has not yet announced the release date of the new series, but it should arrive in the first part of 2022. It is certain, however, that the reality show will have more than one season given that, as confirmed by Kris Jenner, the partnership with Hulu (one of the streaming channels of Disney +, the same one that has proposed The D’Amelio Show) is multi-year. Another certain thing, unfortunately, is that The Kardashians will premiere in the United States and the United Kingdom and only later in the rest of the world (including Italy). The most social family in the world is returning! There is a lot of curiosity. We just have to wait. You are ready?

