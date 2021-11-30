When does The Last Duel come out for free on Disney Plus? The official date is very close

The Last Duel is one of the most talked about films of the moment due to the serious flop recorded at the international box office, but very soon the blockbuster of Ridley Scott with protagonists Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer could find more luck streaming on Disney +.

After all, the director of Alien And Blade Runner he is famous for having made films whose destiny was to fail in theaters and then be rediscovered in home-video, and for the new windows of exclusivity of cinemas dictated by the pandemic the rediscovery of The Last Duel it will start very soon: Disney has in fact communicated to us that the film will be available on Disney + starting December 3rd, that is from this week. A truly unmissable opportunity to recover what ideally is the final chapter of a sort of medieval trilogy after The crusades And Robin Hood.

Based on an amazing true story, The Last Duel is the staging of clashes of converging points of view, made not so much of battles of real bodies as of wars of opinions that take on corporeality in the act of dueling. The physical combat anticipated from the title, which Ridley Scott uses as a catalyst for the audience’s expectations (combat which, once it arrives, stands out as one of the most beautiful and rawest sequences that Hollywood has seen in recent times), becomes the supremacy of one truth over another, a duel of truth. And the golden, sunny finish, with bright and golden colors that come almost overwhelmingly to close the work in strong contrast with the glacial views of all the previous images, would seem the umpteenth change of perspective of this film with multiple perspectives within which Ridley Scott, one and three, represents the different facets of the realities of his cinema.

