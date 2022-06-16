When does ‘The Lost City’ premiere on streaming platforms? – series news

If for some reason you missed the opportunity to see ‘The Lost City’ in theaters, you can still enjoy it at home. Here we tell you when the film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum will arrive in digital stores.

The lost Citydirected by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, will be available to buy on streaming platforms next June 15. Purchase will include exclusive material such as interviews, behind the scenes, bloopers and deleted scenes from the movie.



This tape presents the adventures of Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) —a romance novel writer who stars as the fictional character Dash— and Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), the model who represents Dash on the covers of the author’s books.

The digital purchase and rental of The Lost City will arrive on June 15.



Sage and Caprison are on tour to promote their latest book, but she’s kidnapped by a billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who thinks that the lost city narrated by the author exists. Sage will have to escape from him and Caprison will have to help her.

The digital purchase of The lost City will be available on platforms Amazon Prime Video, Cinépolis Klic, Apple TV, Google Play and Clarovideo. Likewise, the digital rental of the film may be made through these services and also through Total Play and Izzi.

Fans of the film will be able to enjoy it at home in HD and ULTRA HD, as well as get over 50 minutes of bonus content, as bloopers or behind the scenes that will take you to the locations of the film in the Dominican Republic and to the recording of the action scenes. They will also be able to discover the history behind the jumpsuit that Sandra Bullock wore and more.

if you missed The lost City in movie theaters, a great option is to rent it or buy it on a streaming platform. Stay up to date with the premiere and compare prices to find out the best option.