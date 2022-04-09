On April 7, 2022, Netflix announced the arrival of the special on the streaming platform with Viola Davis and Oprah Winfrey.

In the upcoming special, Viola Davis sits down with celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey to discuss her autobiography.

When does the Oprah + Viola special come out?

Netflix announced that Oprah + Viola is coming to the streaming platform on April 22, 2022.

They first made the announcement via Twitter.

“Oscar-winning actress and philanthropist @violadavis talks about her powerful new autobiography with @OprahWinfrey Oprah + Viola: A special Netflix event launches April 22!”

Both Oprah and Viola posted the announcement on their Instagrams that Thursday.

Viola will sit down with Oprah to talk about her upcoming autobiography titled Finding Me, which will be released on April 26, 2022.

Oprah Daily reported that Viola will also reveal details about her “traumatic childhood and current success.”

Who is Viola Davis?

Viola Davis was born on August 11, 1965 in Saint Mathews, South Carolina.

The Oscar winner is 56 years old and is widely known for her role on the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder.

Davis has won numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Tony Awards, in addition to her Oscar.

She was nominated for two Oscars for Best Actress (2011 The Help, 2020 Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and two Oscars for Best Supporting Actress (2008 Doubt and 2016 Fences).

Davis won Best Supporting Actress for Fences in 2016.

She has been in the acting industry for over 30 years and has claimed that she has an acting career “probably comparable to Meryl Streep’s.”

Where was Oprah + Viola filmed?

Oprah Daily also revealed that the exclusive one-on-one interview took place at Oprah’s home.

The two will discuss Viola’s acting career, childhood and more on Oprah’s porch in Maui.

Viola will open up to Oprah about what it was like growing up in extreme poverty.

In response to Netflix’s announcement about the interview, the fan responded on Twitter with enthusiasm.

The user wrote: “I miss seeing you act @violadavis. I love everything you’ve done. Extremely passionate actor/actress. You put your ❤ into everything you do.”

The actress will also star in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady, which premieres on April 17.

Viola will play famous former First Lady Michelle Obama on the series.

The series will also see Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.