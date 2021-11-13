when does the payment of the 1500 euros arrive?

2021 supercashback refund: just missing the last step, that of payment of 1500 euros.

In recent days, after the definitive ranking, the communication to the first arrived 100,000 classified.

They will get refunds by the deadline of November 30, 2021, as required by Legislative Decree number 99 of 2021.

The sums will be credited directly to the current account, you must therefore check that you have correctly entered the IBAN when registering for the program.

2021 supercashback reimbursement, ranking established: when will the payment of the 1500 euros arrive?

Little is missing State supercashback refund 2021.

For a few days i first 100,000 classified have received the notification of the payment of the bonus by November 30, 2021.

The accreditation deadline has been moved forward from Legislative Decree 30 June 2021, n. 99.

Established the definitive ranking, to verify who will be entitled to the 1,500 euros it is necessary to check, for example in the IO app, if the communication from the Ministry of Economy and Finance is present.

The message from who will receive the refund is as follows:

“Congratulations, you are eligible for Super Cashback! Congratulations, you are among the 100 thousand participants at the top of the rankings Super Cashback And you are entitled to a refund of 1500 Euros! The amount will be credited to you by November 30, 2021, as required by the regulation. You will receive a message when the transfer to the IBAN you have already communicated will be made. Thanks for participating! “

The last step, therefore, before the probable goodbye to state cashback.

As specified in the specific FAQs of the Consap website, the public insurance service concessionaire spa responsible for the settlement of reimbursements, remain “Stop the technical banking times for credit transfers.”

Consap itself therefore indicates the possibility of a delay up to 10 days, in the event that payments are made on the last day.

2021 supercashback refund, cancellation with the 2022 Budget Law

Refunds of the supercashback 2021 they relate to transactions carried out with payment methods traced in physical exercises in the period between 1 January and 30 June 2021.

The measure was in fact made operational exclusively for the 1st semester of the year ongoing, after the experimental period of December 2020.

L’crediting of refunds arrives several months after the end of the period and after the deadline for any complaints of incorrect accounting has long since closed, expiring on August 29th.

Payments represent the last act of a measure that it should be deleted.

The date of November 30, 2021 was established by the Legislative Decree of June 30, 2021, number 99, a provision that also has both cashback and supercashback are suspended for the 2nd half of the current year.

Even if formally alone “suspended” the program should be “deleted” from the next Budget Law 2022.

Therefore, it will not resume starting next year. The savings that derive from the stop at cashback, which stands in 1.5 billion euros, should be used for the reform of social safety nets.