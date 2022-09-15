When does the presale of Avatar: The Path of Water start?

One of the most anticipated films in recent times is the sequel to “Avatar“Well, for millions of people it is one of the best films in the history of cinema, a production that managed to surprise the world in 2009 with visual effects that were advanced for that year, so its sequel has the highest expectations of its fans. .

Avatar enjoys the recognition of being one of the highest-grossing films in history, grossing more than 2,847 billion dollars, only being surpassed in 2019 by the Marvel superhero film “The Avengers: Endgame”, which grossed more than 2.798 billion, but after two years it was again surpassed by Avatar.

When is Avatar: The Sense of Water released in Colombia?

“Avatar: The Sense of Water” It will arrive after more than 13 years of waiting on December 16, 2022 in all movie theaters in Colombia, although in previous years the release date of the sequel to Avatar was changed for different reasons, especially the global pandemic, its creators and director James Cameron have confirmed the official date when people will be able to continue the story of jake sully (Sam Worthington) Y Neytiri Omaticaya (Zoé Saldana).

Likewise, the American film studio affiliated with Walt Disney Studios 20th Century Fox has confirmed that it is now official that this will not be the last film in the Avatar universe, since the idea is to launch “Avatar 3” in 2024, “Avatar 4” in 2026 and what would be the last installment of this cinematographic universe would be “Avatar 5” which would come out in 2028.

Since when can presale tickets be purchased to see Avatar 2?

Being one of the most anticipated films of 2022, the expectation increases every day and what everyone wants to know is when their ticket office will be available to be one of the first to see “Avatar: The Path of Water in Colombia” will start on September 15, so from this date you can enter the different movie theater portals to try to get your tickets for the big premiere on December 16.

However, within the marketing and promotion strategy of this film, As of September 22, the first Avatar movie will be re-released in several movie theaters in the country, a remastered version in 4Kwhich intends that young people and people who have not been able to see what is the highest grossing film in history can see it and get ready for the great premiere of Avatar 2.

Which actors will be in Avatar 2?

Avatar: The Sense of Water will once again feature the leading role of Zoe Saldana who plays Neytiri and Sam Worthington who plays Jake Sully, In addition, this sequel will feature top-tier talent such as: Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Giovanni Ribisi, Oona Chaplin, and David Thewlis

