When does the second part of the 7th season of “Fear the Walking Dead” arrive?

With 24 hours of difference from its premiere in the United States, AMC will premiere the second part of the seventh season of “Fear the Walking Dead” the Monday, April 18 at 11:00 p.m.

Months have passed after the nuclear explosion and the only one that prospers is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he cruelly monopolizes the decision of who will have a chance to survive.

The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but it has instilled in them a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking the Strand tower by force to continue their search for Father, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. .

Victim of a mysterious illness and haunted by the repercussions of his past actions, Alice (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now she serves as the reluctant leader of Teddy’s former followers. Morgan (Lennie James) who struggles to maintain the hope of being reunited with her family, knows that Alicia is key to her survival. Alicia’s declaration of war exacerbates Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas, and with it, new threats emerge from all sides.

In addition, in this new edition of eight new episodes you can see the return of one of its key protagonists: “Madison Clark is a fundamental character for the universe TWD, it’s heroic, complex, a person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer, said in a statement.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista, and Ruben Blades.