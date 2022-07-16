When does the second season of Dr. Death premiere? Who is The Miracle Man? What is the plot of T2?

The series starring Joshua Jackson will have a second season and has already revealed which criminal case the new chapters will be based on.

Dr Death, the series of peacock, assured a new delivery to its ranks after being renewed for a second season. The true crime series starring Joshua Jackson He also revealed what the story of the new cycle will be.

The first season debuted on Peacock in July 2021 with its 8 episodes. In fiction, Jackson played the neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who was accused of maiming and killing a large number of his patients. Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin, Grace Gummer and AnnaSophia Robb also participated in the series.

“The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying and twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him,” Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for television and broadcast at NBCUniversal, said in a statement.

“The newest installment in this highly addictive anthology series explores a globetrotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we are in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season showrunner/executive producer Ashley. Michael Hoban”.

What is the plot of the second season of Doctor Death?

The new season will have a new case based on the true story of the surgeon Paolo Macchiarini also known as “The Miracle Man”.

“When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him with a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing his life forever.”, indicates the official synopsis.