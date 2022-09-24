When does the series premiere?

The new series starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a new name. Find out the details below.

The new spin-off of walking dead, which will be starred by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, announced his name change. It was previously revealed that the series would be titled The Island of the DeadBut that’s no longer true.

The series has already begun filming in New Jersey and will have a first season of six episodes centered on Negan and Maggie. The synopsis for the series reads: “Isle of the Dead imagines the popular characters of Maggie and Negan traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has long been cut off from the mainland. The ruined city is full of dead and inhabitants. who have made New York City their own world filled with anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

For its part, the main series The Walking Dead is very close to saying goodbye to the screen after more than a decade of transmission. The series of the same name based on the comics created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard will come to an end in 2022.

The apocalyptic series is currently broadcasting its 11th season, which is divided into three parts of eight episodes each.

The first installment ran from August to October 2021, the second from February to April 2022, and the launch of season 11, part 3 will take place on October 2.

What is the name of the TWD spin-off about Maggie and Negan?

The spin-off series is called The Walking Dead: Dead City and will premiere in 2023.