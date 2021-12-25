when does the service start and how much it costs

The dream is about to come true: a Milan the service of the flying taxis, destined to revolutionize the public transport system of the Lombardy capital forever.

The company that manages the Linate and Malpensa airports and Palazzo Marino have reached a historic agreement to create the basis for electric aircraft: flying taxis, called eVtol, will enjoy special routes and will not have prohibitive costs for users.

The cost of flying taxis in Milan

The Municipality of Milan has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sea, the company that manages the airports of Linate And Malpensa for the construction of vertiport, the small airports that are used to land flying taxis, and for the identification of air corridors where aircraft can travel in total safety. The goal is to start the service in 2026, the year in which Milan will host the Winter Olympics together with Cortina.

According to the first estimates made, moving from one part of the city to another using flying taxis in Milan will not have a prohibitive price. The route from Malpensa to the center should go around the 150 euros: a reasonable cost if you consider that the same route, nowadays, costs 90 euros if traveled on a four-wheeled taxi.

Flying taxis will be a real revolution for Milan’s traffic, ranking of the best Italian provinces for quality of life: using electric aircraft will bring various kinds of benefits, such as the significant reduction of road congestion and noise pollution. , in addition to the consequent improvement in air quality.

Sea, the company that manages Malpensa and Linate, has signed a partnership with Skysports, the company that designs, manages and builds infrastructure for air taxis, including the vertiport already present in Singapore. The agreement reached by Sea and Skysports will serve to develop the new frontier of public transport through eVtol, electric vehicles halfway between a plane and a helicopter.

There urban mobility is making great strides in recent years: Italian cities have shown great interest in the sector that can revolutionize the world of public transport forever. In 2019, for example, the experimentation of taxi drones for the transport of objects and people began in Turin.