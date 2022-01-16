When does the stock market rise party in the US end?

It is normal that when you have climbed to the top of the mountain and look down you feel the vertigo of the precipice. Everything that rises then sooner or later falls. And those who invested in US stocks did a lot, while those who played the Italian stocks card did much less.

The question, however, that everyone is asking, both those who have gained weight with Nasdaq shares and who would like to gain weight because so far it has been stint, until this spectacular run-up of the US indices will continue in the past.

If we think about how far the stock market is, we have to go back to reposition the hands of the clock to 2020 when the USA had the highest mortality rate in the Western world and above all the lowest vaccination rate. Yet the US stock market has made at least double that of the rest of the world since late 2019.

This apparent exception is due to 2 factors: an economy which is very resilient and above all very flexible, indeed brutally flexible in the eyes of a European. Government subsidies have been plentiful and have pushed the purchase of products and services even in a dark moment of the economy. And profits have not been affected, in fact the 2022 earnings estimates are 20% higher than those before the pandemic and more than double the rise of those in the rest of the world. The second factor is that innovation around the world comes from US companies as well as Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

But will the party continue? Frankly, it is difficult to say because those who honestly deal with the stock market do not make predictions but follow the trend. And the trend for the moment is up, there are no stories. To change a trend it takes evidence and evidence is lacking at the moment. If we look at the chart of the US indices on a weekly scale, we do not remotely see proof that it can change the cards on the table: in the following chart we show the weekly chart of the Nasdaq 100 index if we note the trendline that starts shortly after Covid has been touched 6 times, because the last time it seemed the end of the world but in the end the markets recovered. And we know that a trendline that has 6 lows is meant to be broken but again the proof is missing and even if there was proof the projection of this trendline would be not too far from where it is now and therefore we would return to the situation of having to say that c ‘it is more than a test, a mere indication of a decline.

The reasoning that many make is that in the end there is a third driver of the rise which is the fall in interest rates. And the rise at the beginning of 2022 will be destined to remain in prices but will not continue beyond allowing US companies to continue to enjoy a situation of low rates that has no equal in world history. It is true that rates may still increase in the course of 2022 given that 3 hikes are expected, but they will be marginal increases in the “get out the couch” perspective, that is, get out of the couch and make the investments you need to make because the rate level it is returning to normal. Nothing apocalyptic. And the real estate market will benefit above all, both in the USA and in Italy.

So let’s say that for the moment we continue to live the dream of stocks that go up forever, with the caveat to always keep your foot on the brake pedal if not the clutch because with each adjustment of US rates towards a more normal level we will have of the shaking of the stock markets.

But let’s get to the analysis of the actions. Weekend ITI is our good habit. Of those that start almost by chance but then somehow always keep, despite the passage of time. If we look back thanks to the ITI we have found stocks that have grown in triple digits, stocks that did not abandon the ranking and made us understand that they could be a good bet. So why should we turn our backs on someone who has always proved to be a dear friend to us?