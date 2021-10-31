When does the switch to DVB-T2 begin? Here is the date to circle

After taking stock of the news of digital terrestrial at the end of October, let’s go back to talking about the switch off to DVB-T2 which continues to be at the center of the thoughts of many Italians, especially those who have discovered that they have to change TV or decoder.

As is known, the roadmap that will lead to the transition to DVB-T2 formally kicked off on 20 October. However, and we have stressed it several times, last week only the MPEG-4 standard was activated for some channels (fifteen between Rai and Mediaset, purely thematic).

This process will continue in the coming months as well, and the November 15 in Sardinia we will proceed with the refarming: this step will also affect other regions shortly after and will allow televisions and local networks to leave the band free for 5G mobile phone operators.

The formal transition to DVB-T2 will begin on January 1, 2023, when the standard will be activated throughout the national territory. For this reason, we advise you not to rush into the purchase of new TVs or decoders (obviously if the ones you own are not able to support the new digital terrestrial), since the date x is still far away.

In addition, offers on DVB-T2 TVs may also arrive during Black Friday.