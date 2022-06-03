When does the third season of The Umbrella Academy come out? Season 3 premiere date, Netflix trailer and cast | Entertainment Cinema and Series
In the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ an adventure with new characters such as the members of the Sparrow Academy is promised. Therefore, we tell you everything you need to know to be ready before the premiere of the series.
When does ‘The Umbrella Academy’ 3 come out? Know your release date
‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3, the series of the dysfunctional family of superheroes that deals with mystery, action and sci-fi, will arrive on Netflix and its release date is June 22, 2022.
This third season, The Umbrella Academy returned to the present after preventing the end of the world in 1963 and now must find a way to return things to the way they were before.
But from the moment they arrive in the present they are in for a surprise and find The Sparrow Academy, a group from an alternate future where Ben Hargreeves is still alive.
What is season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ about?
The series based on the comic Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will begin with the confrontation between the Sparrow and the Umbrella, in what promises to be a violent battle but will lead to major problems for both groups.
According to what was shared by Netflix, the Umbrella Academy will have to convince the Sparrow to help them fight against an unknown entity that is destroying the universe.
This entity is explained by Five in one of the season previews, where he explains that due to their time travel they created a paradox that attracted a kugelblitz and they only have a few days to solve things before this enemy consumes all the life.
In this trailer for the new season shared by Netflix you can see a little more about the conflict between the two families and a little about the new and returning characters in season 3.
Cast of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
The main cast of the third season is made up of Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves (formerly Vanya), Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castenada as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves and Rita Aryu as Lila Pitts.
On the Sparrow Academy side, the actors are Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves, Britne Oldford as Fei, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane and Cazzie David as Jayme.
Other actors included in the cast include Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Javon Walton and Jordan Claire Robbins.
Almost two years after the premiere of the second season, the new episodes on Netflix once again feature Steve Blackman as showrunner and executive producer and Jeff F. King as executive producer and director.