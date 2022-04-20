When does the third season premiere?

Love, Death + Robotsthe animated series that mixes elements of science fiction, horror and comedyIt already has a release date for the month of May.

When does the third season of Love Death + Robots?

Love, Death + Robots is not a conventional series, because the collection of animated stories goes from science fiction to fantasy, horror and comedy. Also, each episode has a different narrative and animation style.

The Netflix series thatpremiered its first season in 2019 Already confirmed the date to launch the third installment. The next May 20th we will have the opportunity to see on our screens the new chapters of this animation anthology.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in time to catch up on this eye-catching series. each chapter is different (in terms of story and animation style) and deals with stories about (as its title says) love, death and robots.

Don’t be fooled by the fact that it’s animated, though, because This work is classified for over 18 years due to its sexual content and explicit violence.

What will the new season be like?

intrigued? Not many details about the third season are known yet for example, the number of stories it will have or the animation studios involved.

In this sense, if we consider that the first installment had 18 episodes, while volume 2 featured eight, It is not very clear if the third will maintain the total of eight chapters for the brand new work this 2022 or add more episodes.

However, in the first advance we can glimpse some new sequences amidst a montage of footage from previous seasons.

The production has the participation of David Fincher (House of Cards, Mindhunter) Y Tim Miller at the head of the project and has had the work of the actors Tropher Grace, Samira Wiley, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, among others. Do you dare to see it?