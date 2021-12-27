When does Top Gun 2 come out? Official release date, previews, cast

Fans are eager to go to the cinema to see the Top Gun sequel: Top Gun2, or also known as Top Gun; Maverick. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and the protagonists will be the inevitable Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. The film suffered several slips, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release date in America was last November 19th. Initially, however, it was scheduled for December 2020, then postponed to July, then to November and now we finally have an official date: May 27, 2022. There are, therefore, several trailers and promotions of the film for fans who do not are more in the skin of seeing the return of the great Tom Cruise.

Thirty years after the release of the first film, public opinion is still divided. Some say this was the best film ever, some say the worst. The fact is that, after three decades, Top Gun still represents a classic of the 80s and has created the stereotype of the pilot man with Ray-Ban sunglasses. In 1986, director Tony Scott staged a film where exaltation for the American military forces emerged. But the aviation theme was embellished with a love story that made the fur much loved by all fans. To give even more depth to the film the incredible interpretation of Tom Cruise, who played the character of the alpha male, conqueror with his bewitching smiles. The success of the 1980s will almost certainly be confirmed 30 years later. Fans can’t wait to return to that fantastic world of the 80s, to leave behind even the sad times we are living through.

The plot of Top Gun 2

The events of Top Gun 2 see at the center of the scene Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a flight instructor who has now passed his prime and is forced to leave the baton as a womanizer to his young aspiring top gun Bradley Bardshaw, played by Miles Teller. Bradley is the friend of his late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. The now mature Maverick will lead all of his academy students on a mission.

In addition to the timeless Tom Cruise in the cast there will also be, Monica Barbaro, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Glen Powell.

Curiosities about the film

An incredible curiosity about the Top Gun sequel concerns the director of the first film, Tony Scott, who in August 2012 decided to meet Tom Cruise to discuss the sequel of the film and the start of filming, scheduled for 2013. A few days top the director is found to have committed suicide after jumping off a bridge. The idea of ​​the sequel falls and in 2021 Paramount announces that it has canceled the shooting and that the film would be replaced by a rerelease of the original film. The following year, however, the announcement of having approved the film again, which will be released in 2022. To distribute it will be Eagle Pictures and Paramount Pictures Italia, the direction will be entrusted to Joseph Kosinski.