When Drake and Beyoncé knock on the house door

Drake and Beyoncé surprised by drawing inspiration from house music from the 1990s: a revival that honors forgotten African-American pioneers of this current of electro music.

The Canadian fired the first with the album “Honestly, Nevermind” on June 17, preceding by four days “Break my soul”, single of the American. Exit rap or R’n’B: the two megastars play in a house register, a branch of electro widespread in European clubs 30 years ago.

“I’m a little flabbergasted: who saw this coming?”, comments for AFP David Blot, French journalist and organizer in the 90s of the house evenings “Respect” exported from Paris to New York.

“Drake with +Passionfruit+ (2017) touched a bit on house but, there, it’s shocking, in the good sense of the term. And, Beyoncé, it’s downright +dance+, even if +Formation+ (2016) had already colors a little house” continues the co-author of the graphic novel “Le chant de la machine”, dedicated to the history of house.

The two stars are well placed in the charts, despite a sometimes rough reception. Drake was targeted on social media, amid alleged betrayal of the African-American community (where his father is from). Like this tweet: “What is this Drake white album? It’s for EDM clubs”.

-Frankie Knuckles-

EDM, “Electronic dance music”, is an expression that picks up the most commercial electro music. In the 1990s, Ace of Base, a Swedish group with hits, was one of the symbols of what is also called Eurodance, an outgrowth of house.

But Questlove, American drummer of The Roots, a true musical bible, has refocused the debate on its social networks, starting to the rescue of “D&B”, either Drake and Beyoncé.

The musician first denounces a “disdain” for the importance of black culture in electro. And says he is happy “that D&B is leading the charge”.

Because the history of house was also written with African-American DJ-producers.

Among musical archaeologists, for the origins of house, a city, a club and a name always come back: Chicago in the 1980s, The Warehouse, Frankie Knuckles, African-American DJ-producer who died in 2014.

The anecdote is famous. One day, Knuckles sees on the front of a bar: “Here we play house music”. He asks the person with him what that means: “That’s the music you play at the Warehouse, Frankie!”

At the time, the regulars of the club meet at the “House”, diminutive of the Warehouse. Knuckles said modestly: “People didn’t want disco anymore, they were given another music”.

-Larry Levan-

In fact, by mixing several pieces of music, Knuckles rids disco of its artifices, injects a heartbeat-groove and a slamming rhythm.

Knuckles, a name fallen into oblivion in the United States, like those of other of his peers, Ron Hardy or Marshall Jefferson.

“In the USA, this music remained indifferent for a long time, no doubt because of the links with the black, Latino, gay communities of the scenes of New York, Chicago or Detroit (techno, for this city)”, adds David Blot, voice of Radio Nova station in France.

In “Break my soul”, Beyoncé samples a 90s dance music standard, “Show me Love” by Robin S. Will the future album of “Queen B”, “Renaissance”, on July 29, be entirely house?

The album will sound in any case very club, according to the indices of Vogue magazine, the only media that could listen to the disc at Beyoncé. For the shoot, she wanted to evoke “the 90s garage scene” and “80s excesses,” according to Vogue.

Garage house is a branch of music that refers to Paradise Garage, a mythical club in New York in the 70s and 80s where Larry Levan (who died in 1992), an African-American DJ, Knuckles’ mentor, officiated.