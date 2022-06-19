When Drake does a FaceTime with his most famous doppelganger

Drake surprised everyone this Friday by unveiling his seventh album Honestly, Nevermind by surprise. While he was celebrating with Karim Benzema in particular, Drizzy was able to count on his most famous look-alike for part of the promotion.

An ubiquitous double in recent months

Relatively discreet musically in recent months, at least since September and the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drake has rather made people talk about him for sports betting or for the evolution of his Nocta clothing range at Nike. During this slow period, he was able to count on the unfailing support, and on the omnipresence of his double.

And we saw it everywhere. Sometimes, the latter was seen taking pictures with “fans” in the street, sometimes he played a role… He even went so far as to perform in showcases in nightclubs. This weekend, the young man was able to experience a small consecration because he exchanged with his idol via FaceTime, with a certain complicity. Despite hanging up on him, Drake gave his time to a fan during one of the busiest nights of his career.