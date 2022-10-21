When Drake opened for Ice Cube for $100

On Instagram, the Grandpa Champagne wished to slip a word of encouragement to artists trying somehow to find a place in the sun. The Canadian having evoked a personal anecdote to illustrate his point, referring him to a time when he provided a first part for a floor stamp.

When Drake opened for Ice Cube

Published a few hours ago on Instagram, this Story signed drake recalls that the 6 God was not successful overnight. With supporting evidence, he will reveal a contract, evoking this time when he will have ensured the first part of Ice Cube. His performance had been paid 100 dollars, no more. The anecdote will serve him to give courage to future artists: “It’s for anyone getting $100 for a gig right now. Do not stop ! »

At the time of his performance in front of the Ice Cube audience, Drake had just released his mixtape Room for Improvement. He will have to wait 3 years before finding success, thanks to the project So Far Gone. More than a decade later, Champagne Papi now allows itself to regularly bet crazy sums on sporting events. A few days ago, Drake lost 800,000 euros after betting on FC Barcelona’s victory against Real Madrid…