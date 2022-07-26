When Dybala ridicules Cristiano Ronaldo

Paulo Dybala is said to have broken Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for number of shirt sales on his first day after joining Roma.

The numbers the Portuguese player achieved when he signed from Juventus in 2018 are lower than what Dybala achieved after completing his free transfer to Roma last week, according to Italian media.

Roma’s various club shops were absolutely packed with fans trying to get the new shirt with the Argentine striker’s name on the back, according to Corriere dello Sport.

“Since this morning, we have not stopped for a moment, we have only printed Dybala jerseys,” commented an employee.

On the club’s website, the story was the same. Fans want to get their hands on the new signing’s shirt. It remains to be seen whether the record has really been broken…

He refused Totti’s number 10

The Italian club offered the former Juventus and Palermo player to inherit Francesco Totti’s number 10, which no one has worn since his retirement.

Instead, the striker refused and will wear number 21. The number chosen by Dybala is the one he has used before and wears with the Argentina national team.

For a long time it looked like Dybala was going to join Inter, but Inter’s decision to sign Romelu Lukaku and the inability to get rid of the players prevented the deal from happening.

He will rather join forces with José Mourinho and try to form a duo with Tammy Abraham.