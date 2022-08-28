when eating healthy becomes an obsession

Counting the calories of each food, feelings of guilt about eating something that is not considered “healthy” and excessive concern about eating a healthy diet. Orthorexia is one of the most unknown eating disorders, but really harmful to health physical and mental, which occurs when the interest in healthy eating becomes an obsession.

Maintaining a balanced and healthy diet is essential to prevent diseases and to have a good mood, but people with orthorexia they come to do without and avoid any food considered unhealthy, causing psychological and physical deterioration.

“It is an eating disorder characterized by an obsessive fixation on food, that the patient considers healthy, with recurrent and persistent preoccupation with food,” Dr. Iria Rodríguez, a specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition at the HM Modelo Hospital, explains in a statement.

What can be the consequences

In many cases, this obsession begins “with a diet that is proposed to deal with some type of pathology that requires a certain nutritional management and others simply because of the desire to have a healthier diet”indicates.

The excessive need and concern for food is usually accompanied by “a rigidity and inflexibility in the diet”, which ends up deriving in episodes of anxiety, stress, guilt, avoidance and changes in social behavior, among other consequences.





Likewise, this obsession can cause endocrine pathologies, by suppressing certain foods, as a nutritional deficit due to the lack of vitamins or minerals necessary for our body, alterations with menstruation or sudden weight loss.

Signs and how to treat orthorexia

How to detect orthorexia? The specialists at El Prado Psiclogos detail that one of the most characteristic signs is the constant worry about food. “The person shows excessive anxiety, which is a result of their recurring concerns about the quality of and the amount of food you eat on a daily basis.

On the other hand, the person suffering from orthorexia does not really follow a balanced diet, since he “eliminates many foods” and his diet is “very restrictive”. Likewise, feelings of guilt appear, “which leads him to punish himself, further restricting the range of foods or exercising”. In addition, he gradually gives up other social activities or motivations as he loses his interests.





“It is fundamentally combated with prevention, with nutritional education to the population from reliable sourcesavoiding non-rigorous information that today is disseminated through social networks”, adds Dr. Iria Rodríguez.

In this sense, he adds, it is best to follow a complete, balanced and varied diet, which includes all food groups. “But if we occasionally skip it, it will not significantly affect our health. We should not obsess or have feelings of guilt or anxiety,” concludes the expert in nutrition and endocrinology.