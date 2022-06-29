When Eden Hazard settles the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Eden Hazard’s quotes on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate have resurfaced online. The Real Madrid star claimed the two great players weren’t on the same level and went behind the Argentine.

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate has been a hot topic in most footballer and manager interviews for over a decade. There is no real conclusion to this debate as both players are supported enough in the world of football, and that seems to continue till today.

In 2019, HLN asked Hazard about this debate. He claimed Lionel Messi was ahead of the Portuguese star and said:

“Two GOATs (the greatest of all time) you say? No way. There is only one GOAT: him, Lionel Messi! »

He opened up about playing against Barcelona in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League knockout ties while at Chelsea. Messi scored in both games, including a brace at Camp Nou, and his side won 4-1 on aggregate. Hazard recounted that experience and said:

“Those two games against Barcelona are not my best memories of 2018. I was happy to play against Barcelona and Messi, but I didn’t give what I expected. I was disillusioned. »

He adds :

“My three sons were there for the home game at Stamford Bridge. The eldest is a big Messi fan – we’re all Messi fans, actually. He wanted to see Messi that day because Messi is a special player. »

