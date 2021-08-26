When Emma Watson left the set of ‘Let’s get it over with’

It is an old rumor that in recent days has returned to the spotlight because, eight years after the facts, it has been confirmed. The protagonist is Emma Watson of which, for a long time, it was said that he had abandoned the set of the film ‘This Is The End’, ‘Let’s get it over with‘in the Italian version, refusing to shoot a scene.

The director was Seth Rogen that, interviewed by the magazine GQ, recalled that moment by making its truthfulness official. The demented film saw Rogen make his directorial debut alongside Evan Goldberg who had already signed the short version of it ‘Jay and Seth vs. The Apocalypse ‘. Many i well-known names in the cast, celebrities who interpreted themselves as, among others, James Franco, Kevin Hart, Rihanna and, indeed, Watson.

Both titles recorded a fair success of the public but to talk about the film was above all that background linked to the protagonist. As a script, the scene in question required Emma to take refuge in Franco’s house to shelter fromApocalypse in progress. This first scene should have been followed by a second one, with Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatyum on a leash covered only in a leather thong.

But the young actress literally sneaked away considering the scene as too extreme. “What happened?” Asks the reporter. To which Seth Rogen says, “I don’t look back thinking ‘How dare he do that?’, You know? I find that sometimes when you read something and then it comes to life it’s not what you thought it was. But it didn’t represent any bad break up between us”.

And she adds: “she came back the next day to say goodbye. He helped promote the film. No resentment and in the end I couldn’t be happier with how he did it. He was probably right and it was even more fun how we did it. “