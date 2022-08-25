When Erling Haaland praises Frenchman Karim Benzema – Foot11.com

Karim Benzema is the dream of future young players but also the best current attackers. Erling Haaland delivers a glowing speech on the French striker. More

Benzema the idol, showered with praise by Haaland

It would be incorrect to say that Karim Benzema hasn’t impressed this season. A mind of steel, surgical precision and titles at stake, Karim Benzema was the player of the season. On his own, he knew how to make the Champions League his competition, no one could have gotten in his way. Still, it’s not for lack of trying. First PSG then Chelsea via Manchester City while ending with Liverpool. Real Madrid has been very heavy in its career. But the centerpiece was there.

Karim Benzema, captain and reference of Real Madrid. Sports icon

Inevitably, when at 34 you still achieve such feats it makes people talk. Erling Haaland the first. The Norwegian confided in Four Four Two and took the opportunity to praise Karim Benzema. The young striker takes a lot of example from the French international and makes it known: “You always have to learn, evolve. You can never stop looking for new ways to improve. Watch Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He’s 34 now and suddenly he’s become an even better player in the last two years. It’s incredible. I still want to be able to do this. »

Ballon d’Or favorite

Unsurprisingly, Karim Benzema is the favorite for the Ballon d’Or this year. With 26 goals and 9 assists delivered since the start of the year, the striker has also won everything: La Liga, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, the player has a record more than enticing. At almost 35, the French international is one of the best strikers today, a real feat. He was able to pull out of the game and become the best version of himself as a player. See you on October 17 to discover the (possible) coronation of the player.