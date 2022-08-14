when fame overwhelms the stars

Tom Holland on February 14, 2020 in Beverly Hills @BelgaImage

It was too much for him: this August 14, 2022, actor Tom Holland (26) decided to abandon social networks, at least temporarily. This is what he said in a video to explain to his fans that he needed this to protect his mental health. In just 11 hours, the ad had over 12 million views on Instagram. A figure worthy of the shock for his community, the Briton being followed by nearly 67.7 million subscribers on this same application. In his latest publication, he details the reasons that led him to make this decision that other stars have made before him, for similar reasons.

Leave the networks to lift a taboo

In his video, Tom Holland explains that he “finds Twitter and Instagram too stimulating and overwhelming“.”I spin around when I read about myself online“, he declares, fearing for his own well-being. He also calls for his community to support their acquaintances who show signs of depression. “Asking for help shouldn’t be something that puts us to shame“, he says to him who has already lived through difficult years in high school, the future actor being mocked for doing dance and not rugby. He also takes advantage of his latest publication to promote mental health associations for adolescents, like Stem4.

Before Tom Holland, the year 2022 had already been marked by several similar withdrawals of stars from the public sphere. One of the most striking cases is that of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, who canceled his entire world tour at the end of last July. The reason: psychologists considered his mental health too unstable, especially in the context of a sudden resumption of his media exposure after the Covid. At the beginning of August, like the actor of Spiderman, Alessandra Sublet also left social networks. “This morning when I woke up I felt that I had to put aside social networks to focus on the present, what I really live, also focus on my projects and on what will make us Will recover very soon, I’m sure. I won’t miss Instagram“, she wrote. This week, singer Selah Sue said she posted “his most painful post ever written“, explaining “go through hell“of chaotic mental health marked by a 14-year struggle with taking antidepressants.

“These public statements can have a positive effect at the social level. This sharing of experience acts as a self-disclosure that normalizes a problem“, explains Paolo Cordera, psychologist at the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), to 20 minutes.This de-stigmatizes mental health issues and de-demonizes them. […] To have a positive impact, the testimony must be authentic and not be a communication tool. The media also have an important role to play in raising awareness and educating“.

The complex relationship between stars and social networks

The list of celebrities withdrawing from the networks for their mental health, at least for a while, could be much longer: Stromae, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, etc. The case of Millie Bobby Brown is also often cited. Targeted by people who wanted to destroy her reputation, she was accused by them of being homophobic. This assertion was not based on anything but it was enough to cause massive harassment against the actress who decided to withdraw from the Internet. The world of sport is also hit hard. This is evidenced by the case of Thierry Henry who denounced in 2021 the “massive amount of racism, bullying and mental torture” on the networks before leaving them.

In 2018, singer Selena Gomez opened up about her resentment over the matter when she decided to do the same. “I’m grateful for the voice that social media gives to all of us, and I’m also happy to be able to step back and live my current life. Remember that negative feedback can hurt anyone’s feelings.“, she said. A month later, she entered a help center to take care of her mental health.

As Selena Gomez noted, the relationship of celebrities with social networks has its good and bad sides. In this way, they can take advantage of it to strengthen the bond with their fans or even derive benefits from it, to the extreme. Some do not hesitate to reveal their whole life online, even in the most intimate moments. An example: in 2014, Robbie Williams revealed in detail the birth of his child during a live on Twitter. More recently, reality stars like Kim Kardashian and many influencers have become masters at it. This is what also leads to relativize the wave of celebrities leaving the networks. “This is not a general movement“, estimates with AFP Frédéric Foschiani, founder and president of the agency of “e-reputation” QSN-DigiTal. According to him, only a few rare stars are able to undermine social networks by criticizing them, like Rihanna who brought down the price of Snapchat on the stock market.

But who says growing popularity also says criticism, hateful comments and low blows in series. Very followed on social networks, the singer Angèle, for example, saw her bisexuality revealed by the host Cyril Hanouna on “Touche pas à mon poste”, which obviously did not fail to impact her mental health. “He was the first person to say live that I was with a woman. My coming out was stolen from me. I realized quite late that I was bisexual and it was complicated“, she confided in a documentary made on her.

The difficult daily life of an overworked celebrity

More than ordinary mortals, stars are particularly exposed to the impact of social networks on their lives. “Scientific research has been done on this and it turns out that an artistic or creative person is by definition more concerned with their feelings, which they express in the lyrics of their songs for example.“, explains to the VRT Michaël Verschaeve, clinical psychologist and mental coach of artists and sportsmen.Artists have a very irregular life with periods when you are on tour and periods when you are creating. Also, creating isn’t a 9am to 5pm job. Creativity cannot be controlled and it can sometimes be a very difficult process“. Then there’s the pressure,”both to perform and stay on top, and to be present everywhere“.”We expect a lot from you and you don’t want to disappoint the public. There is also a whole entourage that is financially linked to you. It doesn’t make things easier“.

With the lifting of the mental health taboo among stars, the lines are moving, even if the challenge remains enormous. “Giving a glamorous image of certain disorders is not new but still poses a problem“, says to the RTBF Philip Auslander, professor of communication at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “The idea that creativity comes at a high personal price is something implicitly accepted but very pernicious.“.

Questioned by the daily Les Échos, Jean-Victor Blanc, psychiatrist at Saint-Antoine hospital in Paris, the revolt of celebrities against social networks can nevertheless move society, just as these have made it possible to move forward on d other social issues (racism, homophobia, gender, etc.). “There’s no reason it can’t work for mental health. Thanks to the series and the coming-out of celebrities, we are talking more and more about mental disorders and this, in a more nuanced way, with less judgment and morality. Giving visibility to mental illness supports both the improvement of the healthcare system and our knowledge, which allows us to help more people, sooner“, he rejoices.