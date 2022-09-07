When George Clooney met Julia Roberts

Read in Spanish

Julia Roberts began the interview with a question: “Is George causing trouble yet?”

His friend and frequent co-star George Clooney had preceded Roberts on our video call, dialing from the Provence estate he shares with his wife, Amal. But the room he was sitting in was so overflowing with sunlight that Clooney could barely be made out through all the lens flare, and when Roberts joined us, he was trying unsuccessfully to close the patterned curtains on the windows.

“Are you trying to show how outwardly your inner glow is with these sparkles?” Roberts said.

Clooney glanced at his box on Zoom. “But look who’s talking, the one with the filtered camera,” he blurted out.

“I have a 25-year-old computer!” Roberts said.

Funny insults are the way Roberts and Clooney prefer to communicate: “It’s our natural rhythm of happy noise,” she said. Their rapport has sustained a partnership on the big screen that spans several films, from Ocean’s Eleven in 2001 to the most recent, the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise (October 21 in the US), which casts them as exes who loathe each other but reunite to prevent their daughter’s (Kaitlyn Dever) surprise wedding to an algae farmer (Maxime Bouttier) whom she met on a road trip. graduation to Bali. When the girl’s divorced parents come together, her old spark is rekindled; by the end of the movie, they have gone from being exes to being something like ex-exes.

When I spoke with Roberts and Clooney in late August, there was no light coming through Roberts’s windows: It was only 6 a.m. in San Francisco, where Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder, live with their three teenage children. Roberts had asked for an early start so she could see the children off, who were leaving for school after the interview, and she noted that she was no stranger to getting up early: for a sunrise scene in Ticket to Paradisehe had to be on set at 3 am, the earliest he’s had to show up on set in his career.

“I had to get there at 1 a.m.,” Clooney joked, “because of the work they do on my face beforehand.”

“All the curbing and caulking,” Roberts said, letting out his famous laugh.

Below are edited excerpts from our conversation.

when they read Ticket to ParadiseDid they each have each other in mind?

GEORGE CLOONEY They sent me the script, and it was clearly written for Julia and me. In fact, the characters’ names were originally Georgia and Julian. I haven’t really done a romantic comedy since A very special day [1996] —I haven’t succeeded like Julia in that forum—, but I read it and thought: “Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun”.

Julia Roberts Somehow it only made sense with George, just because of our chemistry. We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going to appear in the film as a divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we have that going for us.

CLOONEY We should be divorced because I’m married now, so that would be too bad. Just say.

ROBERTS Also, George and I feel a lot of joyful responsibility in wanting to do a comedy together, to give people a vacation from life after the world has been through such a rough time. It’s like when you’re walking down the sidewalk and it’s cold and you get to that little area where the sun is out and it touches your back and you’re like, “Oh yeah. This is exactly what I needed to feel.”

Clooney and Roberts in a scene from the film, which was essentially written for them. The characters were initially named Georgia and Julian. (Vince Valitutti/Universal Pictures)

Is it true that the two had not met before? the big scam?

ROBERTS The most curious thing about meeting George was that in the press we were already considered friends. I had read about a party at George’s house, and I thought, “Well, I have to meet this guy at some point because he seems to be having a great time.”

CLOONEY I am funny!

ROBERTS There is a certain alchemy between us that is perceived from a distance, I think.

CLOONEY Julia has always attracted me, for many reasons. One is that she’s always been a real movie star, but she’s totally willing to not take herself seriously, and that makes a big difference in life, because we’ve spent so much time together. She is also a very talented actress. She works so hard but you never see her break a sweat, and it’s the quality I appreciate most in my favorite actors, like Spencer Tracy.

Julia, you’re an executive producer on the film with George, and you obviously have a lot of experience in romantic comedies. What point of view do you bring as an expert on the genre?

ROBERTS It’s a genre that I love to participate in and watch, and I think they’re hard to do well. There is a very simple math, but how do you make it special? How do you keep people’s interest when you can predict what’s going to happen?

Has Hollywood had trouble answering those questions? There are far fewer romantic comedies than there used to be.and you said that Ticket to Paradise It was the first script for a romantic comedy since Notting Hill (1999) and My best friend’s Wedding (1997) that really got you excited.

ROBERTS I think we didn’t appreciate the sheer amount of romantic comedies that were out there then. You don’t see all the effort and puppet strings because it’s funny and sweet and people laugh and kiss and it’s catty. Also, I think it’s different reading those scripts at 54 years old. I can’t read a story like My best friend’s Wedding where I fall off my chair and all that stuff because…

CLOONEY You would break your hip.

ROBERTS I’d break my hip! Oh, George. But it was nice to read something that was age appropriate, where the jokes made sense, and I appreciated and understood what these people were going through. That’s what people want to see, your connection to a work. They want to see the space in your heart for it, not just, “Oh, do something funny because we love it.”

But fun is still important. There is a scene in Ticket to Paradise in which his characters drunkenly dance to the song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” embarrassing his daughter and her friends. Was it choreographed for maximum embarrassment, or was it just improvised?

ROBERTS People always want to choreograph it, but you can’t put steps on it. You have to open the box and let the magic fly.

CLOONEY I remember that at the beginning of my career I had to do a kiss scene with a girl and the director told me: “So No”. And I said, “Man, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!” It was kind of the same here, because everyone had plans for how we should dance, and then we said, “Well, we actually have some really bad dance moves in real life.” Julia and I have done all those moves before, that’s the most tremendous part.

ROBERTS Ooh, all over the world.

CLOONEY And Kaitlyn and Max were really horrified, weren’t they?

ROBERTS It was hilarious, they were speechless. If Danny and I did that in front of our kids, they’d be like, “Yeah, dig a hole for me, I’m outta here.”

Billie Lourd, left, Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Clooney and Roberts in a scene from the film. (Vince Valitutti/Universal Pictures)

George, I haven’t finished processing that anecdote about the director criticizing how you kiss. I don’t know how you got over it.

CLOONEY And we kissed in this one. But I don’t want to reveal the whole story.

It’s a romantic comedy. I think the public expects a kiss.

ROBERTS A kiss. And we did it for about six months.

CLOONEY Yes. I told my wife, “We did 80 takes.” She said, “What the hell?”

ROBERTS It took 79 shots of us laughing and then the one shot of us kissing.

CLOONEY Well, we had to get it right.

They shot the movie in Australia, right?

CLOONEY We started on Hamilton Island, with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house right next to me and Amal and the kids. I would go out in the mornings and say: “Caa-caa”, and Julia would go out and say: “Caa-caa”. And then we would bring him a cup of coffee. She was Aunty Juju to my children.

ROBERTS The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest time I’ve been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent this much time alone since I was 25 years old.

CLOONEY And besides, when Danny and the kids came to visit, they had to fly to Sydney and quarantine for two weeks alone before she could see them.

ROBERTS So close and yet so far. When we first came to Australia and we were all in quarantine, you go a little crazy. I remember around the 11th I was asking myself, “Who am I? Where I am? What is this room that I never leave? It is something curious. I really hadn’t anticipated all of that.

CLOONEY That’s why they invented alcohol.

ROBERTS Or the chocolate chip cookies.

CLOONEY That too.

Julia, this is your first movie role in four years. You’ve said you consider yourself a stay-at-home mom, but your kids are already teenagers, do you think your work-life balance will change when they’re older and away from home?

ROBERTS I take everything as it comes. I try to be super present and not plan, and I don’t have any acting jobs coming up. Going back to the routine suits me very well. And I love being at home, I love being a mother. Being in Australia was a real challenge because of all the rules around covid, and I think it’s a true testament to the friendship and creative environment that we were in that it wasn’t harder, because I’m not cut out to be one person anymore. . It’s just not in my cellular data.

George, you too have recently taken several years off from film acting. When you have that long period of time between roles, is there any anxiety when you’re about to start over?

CLOONEY If you don’t have that jittery feeling in your stomach every time you start work, you’re too sure of yourself for this job and it will show in your performance. The moment you think you have it or that you know what you’re doing, you shouldn’t keep doing it.

One of the co-stars of Ticket to Paradise is Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher. Her father, Bryan Lourd, has been your agent for a long time, George, so I guess you’ve known Billie since…

CLOONEY Since he was born.

Is it crazy to share scenes with an actress you’ve known since she was a baby?

ROBERTS The craziest thing is still to take in arms its baby while on set. How about? Life goes on.

CLOONEY Yes. It’s fun to be 61 years old, let me tell you. It’s coming fast, man.

Sixty-one years old, but still willing to make a scene shirtless…in front of an angry dolphin, no less.

ROBERTS And looking great, thank you very much!

CLOONEY That was a very quick take, I assure you. The dolphin looked better.