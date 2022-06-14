When Giggs speaks out on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate

In a 2019 interview, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs gave his thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate, hailing the Argentine as a “one-in-a-lifetime” footballer.

Over the past 15 years, the duo have dominated the sport and its individual awards in an unprecedented fashion. If Messi has won seven Ballons d’Or in his career, Ronaldo has won five.

While the Argentina international has five European gold medals to his name, the Portuguese has four. Ronaldo has won the ‘Best FIFA Player’ award twice, while Messi has won the accolade once.

Choosing between the two superstars is a controversial task, which is regularly thrown at football’s most famous personalities. In 2019, then Wales manager Giggs was asked to choose between his former Manchester United team-mate Ronaldo and FC Barcelona legend Messi.

Here’s what he told DAZN (via Goal):

“Obviously I lean a bit towards Ronaldo because I played with him and saw him develop as a player. But Messi is a genius, he is a once in a lifetime player. It’s as simple as that “.

With 815 goals scored for his clubs and Portugal, 37-year-old Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of men’s football. Messi, 34, follows him closely with 767 goals for his clubs and Argentina.

