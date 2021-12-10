when Giroud, Calabria, Rebic and Leao return
Milan: Leao does not recover, the last ones
Bad news from the infirmary for Stefano Pioli. The Milan coach will have to do without several players during the next round of the championship. In attack they will miss Rebic, which will return to the field at the end of December, Giroud, who has remedied an injury to the hamstring of the left leg, and Leao.
The Portuguese striker has recovered from a muscle injury to the hamstring and should be absent on Saturday against Udinese away, but will try to recover in extremis against Napoli in the 18th matchday of the championship. Also out Pellegri and Castillejo.
Milan: two starters absent in defense
Problems also in defense where in addition to Simon Kjaer’s injury, Milan cannot even count on Davide Calabria. Out of the league from the match in Florence, the right-back could also be back at his disposal against Napoli on December 19th. The third goalkeeper Plizzari, operated on in the second half of September, is still absent from the goalposts.