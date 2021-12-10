when Giroud, Calabria, Rebic and Leao return

Milan, the point on the injured

RAFAEL LEAO: small muscle injury to the hamstring for the Portuguese striker, detected on 4 December against Salernitana. Absent on Saturday in Udine, he will try to recover in extremis against Napoli in the 18th day of the championship.

REBIC: the Croatian stopped in training on November 19, victim of a muscle injury to the hamstring of the right thigh. Recoverable by the end of December.

PLIZZARI: the goalkeeper operated in the second half of September for bilateral patellar tendinopathy. Recoverable by the end of December.

CALABRIA: the full-back knocked out after the match in the national team against Switzerland due to a muscle problem in his calf. Out of the league from the match in Florence, his return on Saturday against Udinese is difficult while more likely to have him available against Napoli on December 19th.

KJAER: the Dane knocked out at the end of November, victim of a ligament injury in his left knee. Operated, long recovery times and the season ended prematurely.

PELLEGRI: injury to the right adductor long muscle remedied by the attacker on 4 December against Salernitana. Recoverable by mid-January.

CASTILLEJO: the Spaniard held back by a muscle problem in his left quadriceps. OUT also against Salernitiana, to be evaluated at Milanello in view of the 17th matchday on Saturday in Udine.

GIROUD: the French in Madrid in the Champions League has remedied an injury to the hamstring of the left leg. Recovery attempt for mid-December, the match against Napoli is scheduled for the 19th.