Sports

when Giroud, Calabria, Rebic and Leao return

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Milan: Leao does not recover, the last ones

Bad news from the infirmary for Stefano Pioli. The Milan coach will have to do without several players during the next round of the championship. In attack they will miss Rebic, which will return to the field at the end of December, Giroud, who has remedied an injury to the hamstring of the left leg, and Leao.

The Portuguese striker has recovered from a muscle injury to the hamstring and should be absent on Saturday against Udinese away, but will try to recover in extremis against Napoli in the 18th matchday of the championship. Also out Pellegri and Castillejo.

Milan: two starters absent in defense

Problems also in defense where in addition to Simon Kjaer’s injury, Milan cannot even count on Davide Calabria. Out of the league from the match in Florence, the right-back could also be back at his disposal against Napoli on December 19th. The third goalkeeper Plizzari, operated on in the second half of September, is still absent from the goalposts.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

three owners are back for Spalletti

November 6, 2021

“Tragic match”, what comes out of the locker room – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

The Venice-Inter report cards: Romero attentive, Calhanoglu in a state of grace

2 weeks ago

Will the padel stay? – The post

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button