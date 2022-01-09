when good old movies are in trend – S&H ​​Magazine

The colorful homepages, which introduce viewers to the vast, sometimes stunning, offer of films and series in streaming, often offer a section dedicated to “trending” or “most popular” titles, which predominantly feature the latest news made available ; starting from December, however, between original productions and first visions just released from cinemas, older titles also appear, demonstrating how the public, between binge watching and a spasmodic search for contents that unexpectedly leave their mark, such as the surprising and discussed Squid Game, choose to take refuge even in well-known and reassuring stories and emotions.

In the “Trending Now” section of Netflix, for example, there are titles such as “Love does not go on vacation“By Nancy Meyers (2006), a famous sentimental comedy in which the” unlucky in love “Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) exchange homes for the Christmas holidays, and”The Hobbit”By Peter Jackson (2012), an adaptation of the novel by JRR Tolkien, in which Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) begins his journey to the Lonely Mountain. Among the trends of the moment also “Little Women”By Greta Gerwig (2019) confirming that Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan in this adaptation of Louise May Alcott’s critically and publicly acclaimed novel, holds a permanent place in the hearts of viewers.

Amazon Prime offers a “Most Popular” section dominated by “The Twilight Saga“, The series of films based on the novels of Stephenie Meyer, which tells the problematic love story between Bella (Kristen Stewart) and the vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson): the films, released between 2008 and 2012, they can certainly be defined as a novelty, but they are obviously loved and sought after by the public despite the numerous television passages, as well as, moreover, the series of 8 films dedicated to “Harry Potter“, Which Prime has made available from 1 December 2021. The famous wizard, created by the pen of JK Rowling, also rages on Sky, which in addition to having broadcast in Italy the reunion dedicated to the twenty years of the first film of the saga, “The Philosopher’s Stone”, has dedicated an entire thematic channel to the films, Sky Cinema Harry Potter, which from 1 to 16 January allows fan a real full immersion in the magical world. Among the television networks, moreover, too Italy 1 has chosen to start the year in the company of Harry Potter and associates: starting from the day of the Epiphany, for 8 Thursdays until 24 February, it will be possible to retrace the stories of these characters, rewarded by the favor of a heterogeneous audience.

Undoubtedly, the end of year holidays are traditionally an opportunity to enjoy timeless narratives, of “classics” which, although varying for each according to age and personal tastes, represent a common and popular heritage of stories in which to recognize oneself. and find oneself, moving away from the daily routine; however, it is enough to pause to analyze the television and streaming programming of the last two years to understand how massively the “consumption” of those that in hindsight can be defined as comfort movies, comfort films to turn to in case of need, simply to feel good, and which are often part of a cultural and emotional baggage that draws on the past.

Last October the results of the survey conducted in December 2020 by Amdocs, provider that provides software and services to various telecommunications companies, and relating to the use of TV and streaming services during the restrictions caused by the spread of Covid; the data are impressive and tell of 8 hours a day spent on average by Italians in the use of various types of content. Not surprisingly in the reporting period, with the whole country in red zone for the holidays at the end of the year, Rai and Mediaset, as well as other television competitors, have expressed their desire to “keep the Italians company” with a program characterized by titles of great impact on the public: the trilogy of “The Lord of the Rings”By Peter Jackson (2001-2003), based on the novels of JRR Tolkien, was broadcast on Mediaset 20 in prime time on 24, 25 and 26 December in the extended version; on Channel 5 instead the Harry Potter saga accompanied the forced home holidays of 2020 (after an amazing success already obtained during the first lockdown on Italia 1), while Rai 1, always faithful to the films branded Disney, proposed the live action dedicated to “Cinderella“By Kenneth Branagh (2015) and”The beauty and the Beast“By Bill Condon (2017).

Although with lighter restrictions, the holidays of 2021 were characterized, as already highlighted, by the same trend, both in streaming and on television: the now usual appointment with the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings on Mediaset 20, replicated even in the band afternoon on Italia 1, was preceded by the saga of “Hunger Games“(2012-2015), taken from the books of Suzanne Collins, and followed by the trilogy of”The Matrix”By brothers Andy and Larry Wachowski (1999-2003).

It’s still, “The Neverending Story“By Wolfgang Petersen (1984) on Paramount Network and”Hook – Captain Hook”By Steven Spielberg (1991) on TV8: the list could go on and show, title after title, how much the pandemic has sharpened the need for stories and highlighted their“ healing power ”.

The effectiveness of this remedy, as old as the history of cinema, is assured, in the realms of Middle-earth as well as in the snowy landscapes of “The Life is Beautiful“By Frank Capra (1946).

Against the stress and fears, still very current, aroused by the pandemic, where have you chosen, or will you choose to take refuge to find comfort?