when he gave a million dollars to his friends

End of September for gossip addicted means only one thing: the super exclusive and super romantic wedding of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin in Venice (in 2014). Memories that lead us to think about the reasons why Dr. Ross has taken our hearts away since 1994. Husband in love, present father of twins / brats Ella and Alexander, the 60-year-old actor and director has always stood out for his attachment to the values ​​of family and friendship. there qthe time George gave away a million dollars (each) to his friends certainly falls into the top ten.

George Clooney, wife Amal, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford are very close Kevin MazurGetty Images

We are in 2013, George is one step away from finding the love of his life (the meeting with Amal in the summer of that year at Villa Oleandra ed) when he decides to thank fourteen of his closest friends with a striking gesture: giving each of them a million dollars in cash. “I was single. I was 52 or something. We were all getting old. I thought: All I have are these friends who have helped me in one way or another in 35 years. Without them I would have none of that. that I have. If I were hit by a bus, they would all be in the will. So why am I waiting to be hit by a bus? “ last November in a long interview with GQ on the occasion of his nomination as Icon of the Year.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Fourteen angels who, when he was “broke” between auditions and studio doors slammed in his face, opened the door to his house making him sleep on the sofa, lending him money or inviting him to dinner. Fourteen backpacks with a million dollars in cash in each (“When I got the money, the security officers were pissing them because of the huge amount of money”), a heartbreaking speech and a map of “all the places I have visited and the things I have been able to experience thanks to them “. Among the friends also Rande Gerber, husband of Cindy Crawford (and father of Kaia) who tried to refuse (his assets settle around 400 million dollars) but George was adamant: “I’m just saying one thing. If Rande doesn’t. takes the million dollars, no one will take it. ” Either all or none.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

During the same interview, George then recalled meeting a very wealthy person in Las Vegas with whom he talked about his generous gift. “Why on earth do such a thing?”, He asked him, appearing to be perplexed, “why not do it?” replied the actor. Touché. The reasons we love George are many more than 4850 …

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume Loading... Advertisements READ NOW The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io