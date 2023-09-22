When he missed the Beyonce concert, Hive went to work

John Hetherington was ready for Beyoncé. He was ready for 25 years.
He had his own costume – black pants and a gray T-shirt with the superstar’s image and a cobalt-blue graphic for his song “Heated” emblazoned on the back. They’ve arranged for a ride to the airport in Eugene, Ore. And most importantly, he had a highly coveted ticket to the Renaissance World Tour in Seattle, purchased after painstakingly going through a competitive ticket sales process.
But when Mr Hetherington arrived at his gate at the airport last Thursday, that plan quickly fell apart.
The airline could not accommodate the electric wheelchair Mr Hetherington, who suffers from cerebral palsy, relies on to get around. The crew tried to find Mr Hetherington, 34, on another flight that could accommodate his wheelchair; They were told that an Airbus could do it, but the only available Airbus would get them there 12 hours too late.
“This is a systemic issue, this is ableism, this is what I’ve dealt with my whole life,” Mr. Hetherington said in an interview. “I was discouraged by the whole thing.”
They posted a video on social media detailing their order, and Beyoncé fans, known as the Beyhive, went to work, tagging the singer and her management company, and seeing what happened. What can be done, promised to reach out to contacts in your network. ,
The mighty Beyhive strikes again.
Mr Hetherington now had tickets to meet Beyoncé on Thursday night in Arlington, Texas, after the singer’s representatives reached out to him. Apart from the concert, he also arranged for their transportation, including flights. A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“I’m really grateful and very appreciative that this is all happening,” he said. When it comes to making spaces more accessible, she said, “I hope people really connect with this thing and don’t just let it go. “That’s what’s important to me.”
Mr Hetherington, who originally attempted to fly on Alaska Airlines, said the situation was “bigger than one airline”.
“We have not built our society or this country in a way that is completely inclusive,” he said. “Day by day, we are kind of becoming neglected and invisible,” he said, referring to people with disabilities.
He may not have made it to Seattle, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
The gate attendant helped Mr. Hetherington into an airport wheelchair, and repeatedly tried to keep his own wheelchair from collapsing. Mr. Hetherington said the gate attendants were kind and helpful, but in the end, the chair was still four inches tall. The airline said it would refund the cost of her flight, and a gate attendant helped her file a disability complaint with Alaska Airlines, which was later reviewed by The New York Times.
“We feel very bad about the impact our guest had on their travel experience with us,” the airline said in a statement. “We always aim to do better as we face situations like this.”
The company confirmed the details provided by Mr Hetherington, and said its Boeing plans have dimensional limitations when it comes to loading electric wheelchairs into the cargo hold. Passengers are not required to alert that they use a mobility aid, but are encouraged to do so.
To make matters worse, he had flown the same route on the same airline just two weeks earlier, he said, on a trip to a different concert that had almost convinced him to skip Beyoncé’s show.
Mr. Hetherington, whose love of live music can be best summed up by the fact that he has seen six of Lady Gaga’s shows, had tickets to see Janelle Monáe’s tour opener at Seattle’s WAMU Theater . The flight was delayed about 20 minutes to get Mr. Hetherington’s chair onto the plane, he said. It was embarrassing, he said, but it paled in comparison to his attempt to leave the venue.
When the show ended around midnight, Mr. Hetherington said he tried repeatedly to get an accessible taxi, but to no avail. The taxi service said it would send a ride when one was available, but no one ever came, he said; Both Uber and police instructed him to call the same phone line. So Mr. Hetherington tried to walk back to his hotel alone. But the GPS function on his phone stopped working, and Mr. Hetherington had to wander around Seattle from midnight to 9 a.m. shortly after his chair lost power.
A friend’s father eventually came to his aid and booked him a new hotel room. Mr. Hetherington doesn’t typically travel with his wheelchair charger for quick trips, and he had to send one to a friend for an overnight stay using Amazon. Eventually he reached the airport, where he had to charge his chair once again.
“I thought if this happened to Janelle, what was going to happen to Beyoncé?” He said. “I thought, maybe I won’t go. “Will I get stuck again?”
But no, Beyoncé was a “once in a lifetime” experience, he said. Although he has been a fan since he was about 9 years old, when Beyoncé first came into the national spotlight with Destiny’s Child, Mr. Hetherington had never seen her perform live.
“You don’t get a chance to see Beyoncé every day,” he said.
When Mr. Hetherington arrived at the gate in Eugene to go to the Beyoncé show last week, he said the gate agent recognized the chair from his previous trip to see Ms. Monáe.
He said, “I am disabled since birth, meritocracy is a feature of my life, I am accustomed to it.” “I can’t even do the ‘normal thing’ like booking concerts and getting this experience. Everyone else can do the same. “That’s what’s frustrating.”
People with disabilities are at risk for personal injury, lost equipment, and lack of accessible bathrooms when traveling by plane. Airlines are not required to follow the Air Carrier Access Act if a wheelchair doesn’t fit, said Jani Nair, executive director of the Society for Accessible Travel and Hospitality. This may be especially true for expensive custom wheelchairs or small planes.
If the chair doesn’t fit in the plane door, “the airline can’t really do anything about it,” she said.
The concert hurdles are just a small fraction of the difficulties facing Mr Hetherington, who uses his social media platforms to promote disability awareness. His life in recent years has been marked by sadness: the successive deaths of his parents; Death of two brothers and a grandfather; and Cottage Grove, Ore. His home was almost destroyed in 1757, which was rebuilt specifically to meet his needs.
Through it all, Mr. Hetherington turned to music for solace.
He said, “Music has always been a form of liberation for me, it’s fundamentally important.” “He’s going back to Janelle and Beyoncé.”
Now, he says he’s finally at a place in his life, “where I can breathe and acquaint myself with these experiences.”
By Friday, Mr. Hetherington was basking in the joy of not only seeing Beyoncé, but meeting Beyoncé.
“Beyhive, you did it,” she wrote on Instagram. “You pushed and tagged like the internet has never seen before. Tonight, for the first time, I got a seat on the floor at a concert. Welcome to the renaissance.”