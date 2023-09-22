When he missed the Beyonce concert, Hive went to work

John Hetherington was ready for Beyoncé. He was ready for 25 years.

He had his own costume – black pants and a gray T-shirt with the superstar’s image and a cobalt-blue graphic for his song “Heated” emblazoned on the back. They’ve arranged for a ride to the airport in Eugene, Ore. And most importantly, he had a highly coveted ticket to the Renaissance World Tour in Seattle, purchased after painstakingly going through a competitive ticket sales process.

But when Mr Hetherington arrived at his gate at the airport last Thursday, that plan quickly fell apart.

The airline could not accommodate the electric wheelchair Mr Hetherington, who suffers from cerebral palsy, relies on to get around. The crew tried to find Mr Hetherington, 34, on another flight that could accommodate his wheelchair; They were told that an Airbus could do it, but the only available Airbus would get them there 12 hours too late.

“This is a systemic issue, this is ableism, this is what I’ve dealt with my whole life,” Mr. Hetherington said in an interview. “I was discouraged by the whole thing.”