when he returns to the field with Torino

Dennis Praet went out during the second half of Turin-Verona 1-0 due to a muscle problem to be evaluated

Dennis Praet’s 2021 could have ended a day early. The Belgian midfielder, in fact, during the second half of Turin-Verona was forced to leave the field due to a muscle problem and Josip Brekalo took his place. “I felt pain in the first half and then I preferred not to take risks and so I went out”Explained the midfielder at the end of the match. “It shouldn’t be a stretch – added Juric instead – but against Inter on Wednesday I don’t think there will be ”.

Praet: instrumental tests tomorrow

Words confirmed by the club’s report, published the day after the game. Praet will undergo instrumental tests on Tuesday 21 December and therefore, obviously, he will not be able to attend the match the following day. The risk is obviously that for the player there will be a stop that will stop him in January, while the staff hopes that working during the break the player will be able to return if not 6 at least in the immediately following matches.