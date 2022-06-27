When Heidi Klum feels like herself… her sensual video in a total lace-up leather look ignites Instagram

The 49-year-old German top filmed herself, in her bathroom, sketching a little hip sway which only reinforced the sensual side of her outfit, to the sound of Feeling Myself.

Heidi Klum posted on Instagram, Friday June 24, a video taken in selfie in total look leather and laces. The forties is more confident and sexy than ever. Throughout the video, visibly filmed in her bathroom, she sways and plays with her hair, bouncing it from side to side and back and forth. Its silhouette consists of a corset top and a long skirt, both in leather and widely split, held by laces, on the neckline and the thigh.

The ex-model writes as a caption: “About last night…» (about last night, in French) and took care to deactivate the option to comment on the publication, probably to avoid the surge of haters . The artist with 9 million subscribers on Instagram also added a soap bubble effect filter to the video.

The choice of music that accompanies her sexy little dance says a lot about her state of mind. This is the song Feeling Myself (“I feel myself” in French) by Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé.

Wide smile and not assured

Heidi Klum seems to appreciate this leather outfit that appears in several of her publications. She took the opportunity to post a photo of her, accompanied by Snoop Dogg whom she describes as “one and only” on the legend. The last video is from Sunday, June 26. She goes up a corridor plunged into darkness, piercing gaze, wide smile and not assured, catwalk version.

Whether it’s a skirt, top or dress, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge is no stranger to lace-up silhouettes. Two weeks ago she opted for a dress with sequins while lacing from the beginning of the neckline to the top of the thigh.