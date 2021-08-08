When Hollywood wants a cinematic universe, it goes to the Russo brothers

Joe and Anthony Russo are 50 and 51 years old and together – as the “Russo brothers”, often cited without their respective names – they have been the directors of four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most profitable audiovisual project of this century. Their four films, released between 2014 and 2019, are Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame: together they grossed over $ 7 billion and the latest, Endgame, is the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema (a record that, given the pandemic and its implications, will probably last for many years).

After their Marvel films, the Russo brothers directed the film Cherry, which has been on Apple TV + for a few months. But above all they dedicated themselves to AGBO, the production company they founded in 2017 and with which they aim to develop stories, franchise, narrative worlds and universes that, as it was for the Marvel films, can grow one film after another and maybe become sagas, TV series, video games or who knows what else.

For a couple of years AGBO has been working on many projects, some of which are quite promising, and it seems that AGBO should not be missing work in the future because, as he wrote Bloomberg, now “the Russo brothers are the ones that Hollywood goes to when there is a need to create a new cinematic universe”.

The Russo brothers were born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, in a family of Abruzzo and Sicilian origins. After seeing their first film (the comedy Pieces) at the Slamdance Film Festival (which shows films rejected by the more well-known Sundance), Steven Soderbergh gave them the opportunity to direct Welcome to Collinwood, one of the many remakes of the Usual unknowns, with George Clooney in the role that had been Totò.

The Russo brothers then directed several episodes of the TV series Community And Arrested Development and in 2006 the romantic comedy with Owen Wilson You, me and Dupree. After which Marvel came, which even then had the habit of entrusting huge projects to directors who until then had never managed such great ones. It went very well, as evidenced by the fact that the Russo brothers were entrusted with the direction of Infinity War And Endgame, the two films that represented the high point of the so-called Infinity Saga, which began more than ten years and over twenty films earlier.

– Read also: How did Marvel

Even before it’s finished Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo had begun to devote themselves to AGBO, whose name was chosen – they say – by looking for names at random in the telephone book. Two years ago already Esquire he had spoken of the “grandiose plans of the Russo brothers for theirs.” post AvengersAnd AGBO – whose buildings were still under construction at the time – as a production house that aimed to “replicate the film studios of the past”.

Now that AGBO is starting to work at full speed, however, it is quite clear that more than replicating past dynamics, the production company aims to create stories that are designed right away to go beyond the single film or the single TV series.

“Our goal” – said Jason Bergsman, CEO of AGBO – “is to create new franchises that captivate the public for years and years, and that can range from cinema to TV and then become digital and interactive experiences”.

Until a few years ago, both in cinema and in television series, we made a film or a season and only if that film or that season had been successful did we think if and how to go on. In other words, if a film became a blockbuster eventually one of his was thought of sequel, and then to another. We rarely thought about it before. Even a series like game of Thrones it was born rather quietly, without many having foreseen at the beginning how big it would become.

Loading... Advertisements

– Read also: The first bankruptcy episode of game of Thrones

For some years, however, in the cinema there are many who want to “do as Marvel”, and therefore many are looking for or thinking about audiovisual stories that can be the new game of Thrones or even the new Marvel Cinematic Universe and that they manage to be right away. Also because it is increasingly in the interest of every company or streaming service to have stories or intellectual properties that go beyond the single content, so as to retain users and ensure that they remain subscribers waiting for each new season or each new episode, film or narrative chapter.

For now, AGBO’s best-known production is the action thriller Tyler Rake, the most viewed Netflix movie ever (according to the certainly questionable parameters used by Netflix).

As for future projects, in addition to being working on a series of follow-up Tyler Rake, AGBO has about a dozen other projects, to each of which it is dedicating itself in a peculiar way. As he wrote Bloombergin fact, «AGBO has transformed the creation of franchises into a kind of science».

For each new project on which the company gets to work, a screenwriter is chosen who is assigned, even before one thinks of the screenplay, the creation of a narrative world. In AGBO this person is defined as a “creative gatekeeper”, that is the person who – presumably with the last word that belongs to the Russians – watches over, knows, forbids or approves everything related to that world.

Together with other writers, the creative gatekeeper then thinks about populating this world with characters and possible plots, each of which is probed as a possible autonomous story, the writing of which can be assigned to other writers.

Among the many projects on which AGBO is working the most promising at the moment seems to be Citadel, a series-of-series (or a “multi-series” saga) by Amazon, with different stories set in different countries of the world, including Italy. Citadel it will be a global espionage story that will be released in 2022 and that for the first season of its US version alone has an estimated budget of around 165 million dollars.

In addition to designing worlds and stories from scratch, AGBO then devotes himself to transforming other types of stories into audiovisual stories: for example, he is working on a series of stories taken from post-apocalyptic comics. Electric State and the possible adaptations of the American animated series Battle of the Planets (in turn taken from a Japanese anime). In the meantime, the Russo brothers are also working on Netflix’s behalf The Gray Man, another possible spy franchise, also based on a book, whose first film, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, will have a budget of 200 million dollars.

To those who ask them if and how much the experience in Marvel has helped or inspired them in this dedication to the serial creation of narrative worlds and universes, the Russos reply: “Kevin Feige [presidente dei Marvel Studios] he always said: “We will not be able to do the next one if what we are doing now is not a success”. On the other hand, however, if you do not plan everything from the beginning, you find yourself with a successful film but you have lost the right moment to make the second one successful too ».