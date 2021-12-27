When Hotel Transylvania Comes: A Monstrous Exchange

Dracula and his gang are about to embark on an exciting new adventure. It is expected in January exclusively on Amazon Prime Video the debut of the animated film Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange, directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska and written by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky.









This is the fourth and final installment in the series of animation film which have as protagonist a Count Dracula gruff but with a heart of gold. The series opened in 2012 with Hotel Transylvania, film created and directed by Tartakovsky. The release of the last part of the tetralogy was initially scheduled in US cinemas for October 2021, but was then opted for worldwide distribution on streaming platform early 2022. Tartakovsky is executive producer of Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange together with Selena Gomez, who also returns to give voice to Mavis, the daughter of Dracula.

What is Hotel Transylvania 4 about: the plot

In the upcoming film, Van Helsing’s mysterious invention (voiced by Jim Gaffigan in the original version), the Transformer Ray, goes haywire: so Dracula (Brian Hull) and his monster friends are transformed into humans, while Jonathan (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster.

Dracula, stripped of his powers, e Jonathanenthusiastic about their new monster life, they must team up and travel around the world to find a solution before the transformations become irreversible. To help them in the enterprise are Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the rest of the gang.

In voice cast original film also featured Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin, the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank) and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis). Between Italian voice actorsinstead, there are Davide Perino, Cristiana Capotondi, Claudia Catani, Angelo Maggi and Claudio Bisio.

Hotel Transylvania: the other films in the series

In Hotel Transylvania, the first film in the series, introduces Dracula, who owns the Hotel Transylvania, built to protect his beloved daughter Mavis. After meeting Jonathan, however, the Count realizes that not all humans are bad and leaves his daughter free to go out.

In the second film, Hotel Transylvania 2, Mavis and Johnny get married and, a year later, have a son, Dennis, who shows no sign of being a vampire. Dracula pushes his nephew to take a class to become a perfect monster.

In Hotel Transylvania 3 – A monstrous vacation Dracula and the rest of the family leave for a cruise that soon turns out to be a nightmare: Mavis, in fact, discovers that her father has fallen in love with the ship’s captain, who is hiding a secret.

When Hotel Transylvania comes out: A monstrous exchange

The film Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange will be available exclusively on Prime Video from January 14, 2022. From this date on, all subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to watch it at any time.

